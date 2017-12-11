If you're currently subscribed to T-Mobile or looking to switch to the Un-carrier, these are the deals to watch out for.

T-Mobile's been disrupting the wireless industry in the United States for years now, and a result of this has been big savings for the Un-carrier's subscribers. T-Mobile often runs all sorts of deals and promotions at any given time, and these are the absolute best ones that you should keep your eye on.

Buy one Galaxy phone, get another for free

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones each year, but they often come at a high price. One of T-Mobile's best deals that we recommend lets you to get two of Samsung's latest Galaxy phones for the price of one, and taking advantage of it is pretty simple.

All you need to do is purchase two Samsung Galaxy phones on an equipment installment plan, add a new line of service, and then enter promo code Q4MAGSAM17 on T-Mobile's online form. Once accepted, you'll receive a MasterCard prepaid gift card within six to eight weeks for the full value of one of the phones you ordered.

Devices eligible for this promo include the Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8+, and S8 Active. So, if you purchase two Galaxy Note 8s, your MasterCard gift card will be preloaded with $820 for you to spend as you wish. Not bad at all.

Get two LG V30s for the price of one and get a free tablet

If you're more of an LG person, T-Mobile has a nearly identical offer for all of the company's latest flagships. Eligible devices here include the LG V30, V30+, G6, and V20, but we'd recommend only opting for this promo if you plan on getting either the V30 or V30+ since the G6 can be purchased for just $400 unlocked and the V20's over a year old.

Just like the Samsung deal, you'll buy both phones at the same time, submit promo code Q4MAGLG17 through the online form, and then wait six to eight weeks to get your prepaid gift card for the total value of one of the phones. Buying two V30s will score you a gift card of $800, but opting for the V30+ instead will increase that up to $850.

As if that wasn't good enough, you can also combine this with T-Mobile's offer of buying any one of the above LG phones to get a free LG G PadX2 8.0 Plus through the form of 24 monthly bill credits. You'll need to add a new line of service for the free phone, but not for the tablet.

Moto Z2 Force for just $375 with free projector Moto Mod

The Moto Z2 Force is Motorola's flagship phone for 2017, and while it's not necessarily bad, it sure does leave a lot to be desired at its normal price of $720. We wouldn't recommend buying the phone at its full cost, but T-Mobile's current listing of the Z2 Force for $375 is a different story.

For that price, you're getting a 5.5-inch 1440p Super AMOLED display that's completely shatter-proof, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, two 12MP rear cameras, and a 2,730 mAh battery. The Z2 Force is compatible with all of Motorola's Moto Mods, and when buying the phone through T-Mobile, you can get a free Insta-Share Projector Mod that normally sells for $300.

15,000 mAh battery pack for $30

For those times where you need to top up your phone but aren't anywhere near an outlet, battery packs are godsends. There are more than a few of these things to choose from nowadays, but one of the best deals you can currently get is through T-Mobile.

The mophie Powerstation 8X usually costs $130, but you can pick it up through the Un-carrier right now for just $30. You've got 15,000 mAh worth of battery packed into a relatively compact body, two full-sized USB ports for charging two devices at once, and a microUSB port for refueling the Powerstation 8X when it finally runs out of juice.

More than $200 off Nest Secure and Nest Cam Indoor

In November, T-Mobile announced that it would be partnering with Nest as the exclusive cellular backup provider for its Nest Secure service. As part of this partnership, T-Mobile customers can purchase the Nest Secure home security system and Nest Cam Indoor security camera for just $480 – a package that would normally set you back $698.

You will need to subscribe to the T-Mobile Nest plan in order to take advantage of this, but after a $5/month credit on your bill, you can get it for just $10/month. With the Nest plan, you get access to both Nest Aware and T-Mobile's cellular backup service.

