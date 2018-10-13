When you get tired of looking at the plain black controllers with your PlayStation 4, it might be time to start looking at a few different types of custom controller designs. Custom designed controllers like the Space Illuminating design add a brand new taste of flavor to your gaming. The best way to improve the storage for your gaming equipment is to give them a personal touch that shows your tastes.

In regards to functionality, the SADES Modded Controller steals the show. Not only was there a lot of thought into the comfort of your hands put into the design, but they also made sure the sensitivity of the buttons, triggers and analogs were more sensitive than your average Dualshock. This makes playing games like Fallout 4 and Call of Duty that much easier to play because it registered even the slightest movements for the best sneak abilities.

