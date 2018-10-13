When you get tired of looking at the plain black controllers with your PlayStation 4, it might be time to start looking at a few different types of custom controller designs. Custom designed controllers like the Space Illuminating design add a brand new taste of flavor to your gaming. The best way to improve the storage for your gaming equipment is to give them a personal touch that shows your tastes.
Modded and ready
SADES PS4 Controller Gamepad
While this controller isn't compatible with a headset. it does come with trigger clamps and two different types of buttons for your D-Pad. This controller was crafter with longtime gaming in mind, and will help keep your hands a little more comfortable!
Precision gaming
AR-OWL C1 PS4 Controller
Not only are users raving about the durability of this controller, but the comfort as well. This analog sticks on this controller are highly sensitive, allowing even the slightest movements to be registered in your game. If you're a fan of games like first-person shooters, this is the perfect controller for you.
Retro appearances
"Space Illuminating" by ModdedZone
We all love a good design, and that's just what ModdedZone is bringing us. The see-through design of this controller brings back a concept we have all known and loved for quite some time. They have even included LEDs inside of the controller to help illuminate all the parts inside to give off a very retro appearance.
Rock & roll
"Illuminating Skulls Blue" by ModdedZone
Who doesn't love a good design with some great LEDs put in? You can even find it without the LED switch for $22 cheaper. These are modded PlayStation 4 controllers, so you won't have to worry about your comfort changing — just the looks!
Classy designs
Matte Red & Gold "Soft Touch" by Custom Controllerzz
If you're not looking for any fancy lights, you can always go for standard updates that improve the visuals. This controller is painted with matte red and highlighted with gold buttons. It's rather sleek, and will look great when added to your set up!
Cash money
"Money Talks w/ShotGun Thumbsticks" by ModdedZone
ModdedZone strikes again with another stellar design. This one features my favorite Benjamins and "Real Gold 9mm Bullet Buttons". If you're looking to save a bit of money, but you like the button style, you can actually find just the button expansions on Amazon for $13. Overall, this is a pretty baller way to upgrade your controllers.
In regards to functionality, the SADES Modded Controller steals the show. Not only was there a lot of thought into the comfort of your hands put into the design, but they also made sure the sensitivity of the buttons, triggers and analogs were more sensitive than your average Dualshock. This makes playing games like Fallout 4 and Call of Duty that much easier to play because it registered even the slightest movements for the best sneak abilities.
