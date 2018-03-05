Best overall: Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Cricket Wireless

The Galaxy S9 will soon be available on Cricket, but until then, the Galaxy S8 is still the best Android phone the company sells. However, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

As we all know at this point, the Galaxy S8 is a darn good phone. Its Super AMOLED Infinity Display is downright gorgeous, the 12MP rear camera continues to take impressive photos/videos, and things like a 3.5mm headphone jack and fast wireless charging are always welcome touches.

Better yet, if you don't mind rocking last year's tech, you can get the Galaxy S8 on Cricket for just $349.99 when you transfer an existing number and activate it with a new line of service.

Bottom line: At this very moment, the Galaxy S8 is still the best phone you can get on Cricket Wireless.

One more thing: If you have to have the latest and greatest, the Galaxy S9 will be here before you know it.