Summer is here and if you're planning on hitting the road, you're most likely going to need some gas (save for everyone who is following Elon Musk into that Tesla future). As we all know, gas can get pretty expensive, pretty quick - especially if we're driving a lot, which we all tend to do more of in the summertime. While some gas companies offer their own branded credit card to entice people with extra cents off at the pump, we all know that it can be difficult, especially in a pinch, to find that particular brand of gas station to make sure you can either earn or use your rewards.

Unless you have one particular brand of gas station that you know you are always going to use, there is a better way to earn when standing at the pump. There are a ton of credit card companies who includes gas as part of their rewards programs now, and a few stand out from the rest as the best out there when it comes to getting the most out of your tank.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

I have personally been using the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express as my main credit card for five years now. It has by far one of the most compelling cash back programs I have ever seen with rewards categories that are sure to apply to anyone who uses it. It has been earning a consistent 3% cash back on purchases at U.S. gas stations and recently American Express added transit purchases including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.