The T1d is based on a regular GameSir Bluetooth controller, but has been customized so it will only work with the Ryze Tello. That means the best possible experience and performance for use with your drone, and it doesn't cost a lot, either.

Who should buy this controller?

The Tello is extremely easy to fly with just a smartphone, but you can't replace the feeling of a physical controller while you're in the air. Whether you're finding it awkward using touch controls all the time or you just want to take your Tello flying to another level, this controller is for you.

Is it a good time to buy this controller?

Absolutely. The Tello might be a year old but it's still an incredibly popular little drone and this is the only officially recognized controller for it compatible with Android. The price has held pretty steadily too, so there's no reason to expect an imminent discount.

Reasons to buy Recommended by DJI and Ryze

Great price

Better than touch controls

Integrated phone holder Reasons not to buy Adds bulk when you travel with the drone

Doesn't work with your phone games

A great controller for a great drone

The choices might be quite slim on Android (without using tedious workarounds), but that's not really an issue. If you want a controller for the Tello, the GameSir T1d is the one you should buy, period.

If you aren't familiar with GameSir, you're probably not alone, but the truth is the company makes some extremely good quality mobile accessories, with a solid lineup of controllers that support Android, iOS, and Windows.

It's the one you have to get, but it's still very good.

The T1d is perfect for the Tello not only because it has been customized for the drone, but because it's lightweight, a great size, and has a phone holder built in that should be able to accommodate today's large-screened devices. No tablets, though!

The body is grippy, the sticks are smooth, the buttons are clicky, and when you're using it with your Tello, the on-screen sticks disappear leaving you looking at nothing but whatever the camera is seeing. It's priced incredibly well, too, and is a must buy for regular Tello pilots.

Alternatives to the GameSir T1d

While you're going to want the GameSir T1d if you're using Android, if you also have an iPhone or an iPad in your rotation, the Gamevice is worth your attention.