The GameSir T1d looks like a regular Bluetooth controller, but it has been customized to work only with the Tello for the best possible experience. If you're using an Android phone, it's the one you need to buy.
Our pick
GameSir T1d
An integrated phone holder and the best flying experience
The T1d is based on a regular GameSir Bluetooth controller, but has been customized so it will only work with the Ryze Tello. That means the best possible experience and performance for use with your drone, and it doesn't cost a lot, either.
Who should buy this controller?
The Tello is extremely easy to fly with just a smartphone, but you can't replace the feeling of a physical controller while you're in the air. Whether you're finding it awkward using touch controls all the time or you just want to take your Tello flying to another level, this controller is for you.
Is it a good time to buy this controller?
Absolutely. The Tello might be a year old but it's still an incredibly popular little drone and this is the only officially recognized controller for it compatible with Android. The price has held pretty steadily too, so there's no reason to expect an imminent discount.
Reasons to buy
- Recommended by DJI and Ryze
- Great price
- Better than touch controls
- Integrated phone holder
Reasons not to buy
- Adds bulk when you travel with the drone
- Doesn't work with your phone games
A great controller for a great drone
The choices might be quite slim on Android (without using tedious workarounds), but that's not really an issue. If you want a controller for the Tello, the GameSir T1d is the one you should buy, period.
If you aren't familiar with GameSir, you're probably not alone, but the truth is the company makes some extremely good quality mobile accessories, with a solid lineup of controllers that support Android, iOS, and Windows.
It's the one you have to get, but it's still very good.
The T1d is perfect for the Tello not only because it has been customized for the drone, but because it's lightweight, a great size, and has a phone holder built in that should be able to accommodate today's large-screened devices. No tablets, though!
The body is grippy, the sticks are smooth, the buttons are clicky, and when you're using it with your Tello, the on-screen sticks disappear leaving you looking at nothing but whatever the camera is seeing. It's priced incredibly well, too, and is a must buy for regular Tello pilots.
Alternatives to the GameSir T1d
While you're going to want the GameSir T1d if you're using Android, if you also have an iPhone or an iPad in your rotation, the Gamevice is worth your attention.
For iPhone and iPad
Gamevice Controller
Easy control of your Tello on iPhone or iPad
A great controller that offers latency free connection to Apple devices from the iPhone all the way up to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The Gamevice hooks up to Apple's hardware over the Lightning connector with its innovative split design. It's officially recommended by Ryze and DJI, and even allows you to have a controller experience with the very biggest iPads on the market today.
Bottom line
A controller isn't at all necessary to fly the Ryze Tello, but the GameSir T1d will take your experience to a whole new level. Sometimes you just can't beat proper buttons and joysticks.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Richard Devine is a Reviews Editor at Mobile Nations with a long history in Android. You'll usually find him deep in hardware, gaming, both or drinking root beer for which he openly has a mild addiction.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.