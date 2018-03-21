This clear case from VRS Design essentially offers everything you need from a clear case, allowing you to show off the body of the Galaxy S9 in all its glory. Made entirely of flexible and shock-absorbing TPU, this case is designed to fit snugly onto your Galaxy S9 and offers great protection including a lip around the display so you can put your phone screen down on a table. Better still, these cases are thin enough to be fully compatible with wireless charging and third-party screen protectors. You can get this case for just $11 on Amazon. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Ringke Fusion Clear Case

The best way to protect your phone from drop damage is to not drop your phone. The latest Fusion clear case from Ringke includes a handy wrist strap built into the case. Whether or not you want to use the wrist strap is up to you, but it's a thoughtful addition to a consistently stellar case style. Available as a clear case or with an Orchid Purple or Smoky Black bumper accent, you can get this case for just $11 on Amazon. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Lifeproof SLAM case

When you're dropping over $700 on a brand new phone, you want to protect it from everything life might throw at it, especially if you plan on spending a ton of time outside this summer. Lifeproof cases typically offer protection from dirt and snow, but the SLAM case focuses exclusively on drop protection. Lifeproof says this case can survive drops from up to two meters (6.5 ft) thanks to the reinforced bumpers. It's also got a rugged backplate that's clear to show off the phone's design and also compatible with wireless charging. While it's not quite as Lifeproof as you'd expect, it's also not as expensive as other Lifeproof cases at only $50. Plus, it looks pretty cool with the black and neon green, do you think? You can order it from Lifeproof today, or order it from Amazon and get it by March 26. Looking for the classic FRE Lifeproof case? You can sign up to be notified about when it becomes available. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Lifeproof Caseology Skyfall Series Clear Case

If you love the sleek design of the Galaxy S9, you should get a case that accentuates those curves. Caseology consistently hits it out of the park with its cases, but in particular, the Skyfall series always looks and feels great. Featuring an ultra clear cover to protect the back of your phone along with a protective bumper frame (available in colors to match your device), this is a slim and lightweight case will perfectly accent your phone and keep it protected without distracting from the phone itself. Starting as low as $13 with some of the more colorful options fetching $16 on Amazon. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Zizo ION Series Clear Case

Zizo's cases are overkill for those who need a rugged case, with the ION Series offering a clear case option that doesn't skimp on the protection. You get a rugged polycarbonate bumper hugging a flexible TPU shell, and as always Zizo includes a complementary tempered glass screen protector with each case. You can get this stylish and rugged clear case in your choice of four color options for just $14. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Clear Case