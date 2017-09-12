Show off your Note 8's design while keeping it safe with a quality clear case.

We get it — you just ordered your brand new Galaxy Note 8 and you can't wait to show it off to your friends and family. But you also want to keep it protected, right?

A clear case is a great option for those of us who love to show off your phone's sleek lines without worrying about the shattering from an accidental drop. We've rounded up our favorite clear cases for the Galaxy Note 8!

Spigen Liquid Crystal

A great clear case is going to offer protection for your phone without drawing attention to the fact that you've got a case on your phone. In that regard, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is an outstanding choice.

Made of lightweight and flexible TPU material, this single-layer case is easy to pop onto your phone while adding next to no bulk to the phone. Precise cutouts and buttons means that your phone's functionality is never affected, and it's thin enough to allow for wireless charging, too.

Spigen has a couple other clear case options you might be interested in — the Rugged Crystal ($12) features reinforced corners to help with drops, and the Ultra Hybrid S ($15) features a built-in magnetic kickstand for hands-free media viewing. But if you're just looking for a reliable and slim clear case, the Liquid Crystal is your best value at just $11.

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion case is one of those case styles that's offered for nearly every major phone release, and it's a reliable option if you want to keep your phone protected without impeding the look and design of your new phone.

This is a two-layer case with a soft, shock-absorbing TPU bumper paired with a hard plastic back plate that offers serious protection against drops and scratches. There's tapered lips around the corners to ensure the screen isn't in direct contact with surfaces if you put your phone screen down on a table, and it's been precisely designed so that all the ports and buttons are functional.

You can get the standard all-clear version for just $7.99, or opt to add some character to the bumper — Rose Gold or Smoke Black — for just $9.99.

Speck Presidio Clear

Speck's clear case is as minimalist as it gets — at a glance, you'd never know your phone has a case on it if not for the subtle Speck logo in the top-right corner.

This dual-layer case is rugged, having been test dropped from 8 feet by a third-party testing lab. If you've shied away from a clear case in the past because you've seen the yellowing effect that UV rays can have on them over time, you'll be happy to know that the Presidio case is made with a custom-engineered material that resists turning yellow over time.

At just under $20, this is one of the more expensive clear case options for the Note 8, but if ruggedness and anti-yellowing are important features for you, don't settle for anything less.

Caseology Skyfall

The Caseology Skyfall series of cases for the Note 8 are the perfect choice for anyone who wants a clear case with accents around the edge to match the color of the phone.

These dual-layer cases combine a crystal-clear acrylic hard cover with an impact resistant PC bumper that comes in your choice of three colors — Blue Coral, Orchid Gray, and Warm Gray.

If you're set on a specific color for your Note 8 and want a clear case that actually accents your phone rather than attempting to be invisible, get at Caseology Skyfall case starting at $13.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case

OtterBox is a brand that's become synonymous with outstanding quality and customer support — and that's important because OtterBox cases always tend to be on the more expensive side.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is an ultra-slim offering, available as a clear case or your choice of six other stylish options. It's compatible with screen protectors and features a lip around the screen to protect the touchscreen from damage.

At $50 it's a decidedly a pricy investment, but so is the Note 8 itself. Backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty, you can buy with confidence.

Which clear case will you get?

These are our picks for best clear case — which one are you going with? Got a favorite that didn't make our list? Let us know!