The Moto G7 is a great budget phone that you just might want to show off with a reliable clear case. Most options are very minimalist and thin — you'll maybe forget the case is even there. These are the best clear cases for the Moto G7.

Lets talk about camera cutouts

While researching this article I quickly discovered that a majority of the cases available for the Moto G7 also mentioned compatibility with the Moto G7 Plus. The two phones offer nearly identical physical dimensions, except for the camera on the Moto G7 Plus being ever so slightly larger than the Moto G7.

What with the Moto G7 Plus not being available in North America, it seems likely that most case makers here are content to offer a case that's perfectly designed for the G7 Plus and compatible with the Moto G7 — as long as you don't mind the camera sitting slightly off center in the cutout.

My top recommendation is the Spigen Liquid Crystal which is consistently reliable no matter which phone it's available for. If you're down for the best value available, the Sparin 2-pack is a great deal, especially if you happened to have bought two Moto G7s.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.