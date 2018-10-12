The Google Pixel 3 is a beautifully crafted phone with a thin profile and an iconic look. It's only natural you'd want to show that off, but the Pixel 3 is also a phone with a glass back and a very high price tag, so you should really, really get a case on it. Thankfully, clear cases can keep your phone safe while showing it off for all the world to see.
Crystal clear choice
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eschewing bulkier hard-plastic backs, the Liquid Crystal's flexible TPU is easy to apply and easier to grip. This crystal clear case gives your Google Pixel 3 light protection that is as thin as it is beautiful.
A clear deal
MoKo Clear Case
If you want to show off your new Pixel 3, MoKo's clear case is for you. Its soft TPU material that adds grip without covering up the Pixel 3's beauty and precise cutouts ensure it doesn't get in the way of the charging port, camera, and speakers.
Translucent treat
Cimo Slim Grip
Clear cases can be boring. Cimo knows that you want to show off your Pixel 3, but show some personality, too. Its Slim Grip's translucence lets your Pixel's design shine through blue or purple — or clear if you want to be plain. What? No, I'm not judging you.
Crystal-clear drop-protection
Tech21 Evo Check
Some people have a tendency to drop their phones. It's just a fact of life, and knowing this, Google partnered with impact masters Tech21 for the Evo Check Pixel 3 case. It's rated to keep your phone safe from repeated 12-foot drops and does so without adding any unnecessary bulk.
Smooth operator
Caseology Waterfall
Caseology is one of the most trusted casemakers around, and the detailed quality they bring to cases like the Waterfall keep us coming back year after year. The back corners of the Waterfall have almost invisible bumpers to help keep the hard acrylic back from scratching on dirty desktops.
Unique design
Ringke Fusion-X
Sturdy impact resistant bumpers safeguard against unwanted drops and bumps, and while the more subtle black is a solid choice, the translucent Ruby Red gives the Pixel 3 a bold and dangerous gleam. Ringke also adds anchor points to the Fusion X so you can attach it to a wrist strap or lanyard.
For my money, I'd just as soon get a clear case that has some color to it, like the Cimo Slim Grip, because colored clear cases tend to have less discoloration and yellowing over time than traditional crystal-clear cases. Add some color and some serious protection with the Tech21 Evo Check; it may be the most expensive case on this list, but if you're hard on your phones, it'll be more than worth it.
