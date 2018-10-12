The Google Pixel 3 is a beautifully crafted phone with a thin profile and an iconic look. It's only natural you'd want to show that off, but the Pixel 3 is also a phone with a glass back and a very high price tag, so you should really, really get a case on it. Thankfully, clear cases can keep your phone safe while showing it off for all the world to see.

For my money, I'd just as soon get a clear case that has some color to it, like the Cimo Slim Grip, because colored clear cases tend to have less discoloration and yellowing over time than traditional crystal-clear cases. Add some color and some serious protection with the Tech21 Evo Check; it may be the most expensive case on this list, but if you're hard on your phones, it'll be more than worth it.

