There are a lot of options out there for protecting your snazzy, new, super-sized Samsung phone, and if you're a fan of Samsung's unique design style, a clear case might be the perfect fit. Whether you want a sleek clear case for scratch-protection or a rugged clear case that can go the distance, here are the best clear cases for the S20 Ultra.
- Clear but sturdy: Ringke Fusion X
- Sleek style: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Clearly protective: ArmadilloTek CyberRanger Series
- Ombre bumper: Schnail Flash Series
- Textured grip: Speck Presidio Perfect Clear
- Frosted colors: Spidercase Ultra Slim Fit
Clear but sturdy: Ringke Fusion XStaff pick
This rugged clear case combines a sturdy plastic backplate with a grippy and serious-looking bumper that hugs the Galaxy S20 Ultra and uses air cushions to protect it from shattering corner drops.
Sleek style: Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Liquid Crystal has been one of my favorite clear cases for years. This clear case is easy to get on and off and it offers some grip to your super-sized S20 Ultra without adding bulk.
Clearly protective: ArmadilloTek CyberRanger Series
This is the first year ArmadilloTek has branched out into a durable clear case, and I'm digging the style here. You can get it in clear with orange or red bumper accents, or in a smoky grey.
Ombre bumper: Schnail Flash Series
Add some flair to your clear case by coating the bumper in a metallic sheen that transitions from silver to purple to blue. It's going to absolutely pop against the S20 Ultra's subdued colors.
Textured grip: Speck Presidio Perfect Clear
We live in an age of wonders, where a clear case can still come covered in a Speck's signature grippy V pattern. I'm not sure how grime will build up in those ridges over time, but the grip is totally worth it.
Frosted colors: Spidercase Ultra Slim Fit
The Galaxy S20 Ultra isn't getting as many of the fun colors as the regular S20, but that doesn't mean you can't get some nice soft colors on your phone with this translucent hybrid case.
Don't hide the beauty
Just because the S20 Ultra is big doesn't mean it doesn't deserve a good clear case. I understand not wanting to add any more bulk by using a thin model like the Spigen Liquid Crystal, and the scratch protection and grip added here are all some of us need in a clear case.
At almost half a pound, though, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a phone that can get some serious momentum going if it does fall, so a clear case with robust drop protection like the ArmadilloTek CyberRanger might make more sense. The shock-absorbing material in the corners can reduce the impact on the phone in a fall more than air cushions alone.
If these clear cases don't cut it for you, there's always our best S20 Ultra cases roundup.
