Last year, the Gear VR added the ability to share video to a Chromecast , and it works the same on the Oculus Go.

Oculus Go headsets are a great way to isolate yourself from the world to immerse yourself a movie, game, or other content. But, say you want to share your gameplay with someone else at your house. You're never going to strap two heads inside of a VR headset, but there's fortunately a better way.

Is what I have now good enough?

If you've been using a Chromecast since the first version was released in 2013, you'll want to get one of the newer models. The first gen Chromecast is fine for streaming from Netflix or Hulu, but it chokes a bit when trying to stream from the Oculus Go. This means your audio and video on the headset will be a couple seconds ahead of where it is on the Chromecast, which could lead to a disorienting experience.

Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

If you want to buy a Chromecast today, you have two options: the standard Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra. The standard Chromecast outputs at a resolution of 1080p and costs $35, while the Chromecast Ultra outputs at 4K and costs $70.

While it performs better than the 2013 model, the current standard Chromecast still has issues when trying to cast from a Gear VR or Oculus. Audio was delayed by about two seconds, while the screen froze a few times. It's not a deal breaker, but not a perfect situation either.

The Chromecast Ultra was much better. The audio was delayed by only one second instead of two. Meanwhile, we had no issues with the screen tearing or freezing. Another advantage that the Ultra has is it comes bundled with the Chromecast Ethernet adapter, which should help your Chromecast perform better than if you decide to use Wi-Fi. The Ethernet adapter costs $15 on its own, so the $70 for the Chromecast Ultra isn't a huge price jump from the cost of the standard Chromecast and the Ethernet adapter combined.

What about Chromecast Audio?

Chromecast Audio is a great way to play audio to multiple speakers, so you may be tempted to Cast your game audio for an epic surround sound. Unfortunately, Oculus Go only allows Casting BOTH audio and video, so sending the signal to a Chromecast Audio wouldn't do anything.

Chromecast Ultra is the best Chromecast for streaming