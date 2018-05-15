The bottom line : The Pixelbook is expensive, and worth it if a graduate needs a workhorse and needs it to look great.

A graduate needs a high-performance laptop that will be just as good in 2025 as it is in 2018. That's the Google Pixelbook. Incredibly well built and engineered using the latest components, the Pixelbook will be a great choice for years to come and worth the hefty price.

Why the Pixelbook

The Pixelbook is not cheap. It's not the most expensive Chromebook, but starting around $1,000 means it had better be great if it's going to be worth buying. And it is.

It's designed to be both your laptop and your tablet, and it does a great job doing so. The Intel Core CPU, plenty of on-board memory and a large storage drive aren't something you usually find in a Chromebook, and something you don't need for every-day "light" computing. But having it all there means the Pixelbook can do more and seeing things like support for Linux applications come to Chromebooks means a machine destined to last a while is going to need beefy hardware.

Being easy on the eyes is important, too and the Pixelbook's unique design ticks this column neatly. A gorgeous 12-inch display paired with an excellent back lit keyboard and trackpad that rival's Apple's offerings makes for a wonderful laptop, and a 360-degree hinge makes for the perfect media device or tablet. Did we mention it's only 0.4-inches thick?

The Pixelbook is the best in category because it perfectly fits the needs of almost every graduate in terms of performance, utility, and design.