Chromebooks are great for things like working in Google Docs or doing a little web surfing, but with many models having fancy swiveling hinges that can stand like an easel they are also excellent small movie screens. Netflix, Play Movies, YouTube, whatever the source, streaming video is a great way to use your Chromebook.

There's one thing though — the sound often sucks. That's not a Chromebook thing; it's just hard to put decent sounding speakers into a slim and light laptop. The solution, thankfully, is easy — external speakers. Here is a selection that not only sound great but will also work with your Chromebook without any fuss.

A note on Chromebook compatibility

You'll need a set of speakers with a built-in amplifier to use them with your Chromebook or any laptop. Many new speaker systems use USB (the larger Type-A plug) to provide both power to the amplifier and pass audio to the speakers because it's convenient and easy to set up.

Chrome passes audio over USB without any special issues using a standard generic driver. The speakers you use will need to have an embedded audio decoder (a sound card) to use them with Chrome.

The speakers on our list that use USB all work with Chrome.