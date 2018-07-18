Nothing makes a party better than some music. And nothing makes playing music easier than a Bluetooth speaker, especially as more and more phone manufacturers omit the 3.5mm headphone jack. Fortunately, you don't need to spend a fortune just to make your tunes louder.
Anker Soundcore 2
Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk"; these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Soundcore 2: this is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size. The speaker is rated IPX5 water-resistant: don't expect it to survive a raging river, but it's fine to take in the shower. This speaker charges with Micro-USB, and features a 3.5mm input in addition to Bluetooth 4.2.
Anker's Soundcore 2 speaker is available in black for $40, and in blue or red for $42.
Anker Soundcore mini
If you need something even more compact, Anker still has you covered. Its Soundcore mini has a shorter battery life, doesn't get as loud or as bassy, but is more compact in return. The cylindrical speaker fires your music up, with play/pause and volume buttons on the front. Around back you'll find the Micro-USB charging port, 3.5mm input and microSD slot, and you can, of course, connect to your phone with Bluetooth 4.0. The battery allows for 15 hours of playtime, more than enough for most parties. There's no official IP rating, so exercise caution if you want to use this while you shower.
The Anker Soundcore mini is available in black, gold, grey and pink for $30.
Anker Classic Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
If you want a bit of a different design, Anker's Classic Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is for you. This speaker is shaped like a cube instead of a cylinder, but the speaker still fires up to fill out your space. The play/pause and volume buttons are still accessible on the front, and the Micro-USB port, 3.5mm jack and power switch are still located on the back. The battery is good for between 15 and 20 hours of playback, depending on your volume. Once again there's no IP rating, so don't try to take this near the pool.
Anker's Classic Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available in black for $28.
AUKEY Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
AUKEY is another big name in the accessory space, and it offers great Bluetooth speakers as well. Its Bluetooth Stereo Speaker sounds great and looks classy, the two most important things for speakers to do. Playback controls are located on top, with the speakers facing outward to blast through your rooms. The Micro-USB charging port and 3.5mm input jack are located on the back, and you can, of course, connect to your phone with Bluetooth 4.0. Battery life is weak at only ten hours, so you'll be making frequent use of that charging port. There's no IP rating, so be cautious of where you use this speaker.
AUKEY's Bluetooth Stereo Speaker is available in silver for $44.
AUKEY Outdoor Speaker Wireless Bluetooth
If you need something with super long battery life, something that can take a beating — or both — AUKEY has another speaker just for you. Its Outdoor speaker offers 30 hours of playback and a rugged design that'll gladly accompany you on a trip to the lake or up in the mountains. The Micro-USB charging port and 3.5mm audio jack are hidden behind a rubber door, and playback controls are on top. The speaker even features a threaded hole for mounting it to a tripod, bicycle, or another compatible accessory. There's no official IP rating, but AUKEY says the speaker is "water-resistant."
AUKEY's Outdoor speaker is available for $47.
ELEGIANT Bluetooth Computer Speaker
If you're looking for something a bit more permanent — or need a speaker to pull double duty at your computer desk — ELEGIANT has the speaker for you. This speaker can be permanently placed to output music from your desktop, or it can come with you for parties. Battery life isn't great at between five and ten hours, but if you keep this plugged in at your computer station a majority of the time that won't be an issue. This can connect to devices with either Bluetooth 4.0 or a 3.5mm jack. Playback controls are on the back, but volume is controlled with a lovely knob on the right side. ELEGIANT doesn't mention any sort of water resistance, so keep this away from the river.
ELEGIANT's Bluetooth Computer Speaker is available for $40.
What's your pick?
