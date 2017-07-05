Elevate your Pixel off the table while it charges with these charging stands.

Finding a charging stand for your Google Pixel is, as we learned, a matter of making compromises. One of the best features of the Google Pixel is its fast charging ability, but you'll get the best results using the charging cable and wall outlet that came with your phone.

There are a number of charging stands that support a USB-C connection, but the power being supplied to the stand typically use older USB cables which are usually not enough to support USB-PD. Alternatively, there are universal stands that will accommodate the proper cords and wall chargers for rapid charging.

Ultimately, which style you go with will depend on how you plan on using the charging stand — if you intend to plug your phone in bedside while you sleep, or on your desk while you work (or vice versa), slower charging speeds might be a non-factor. But if you must have quick charging, you're best off using your own trusted cables with a universal stand.

Encased Google Pixel Charging Stand

This charging stand from Encased was specifically designed for the Pixel — but does not support rapid charging. Despite that, it's got a great look to it and will accommodate a slim case on your Pixel. The fit is snug, so much so that you'll probably need two hands to remove your phone from the dock — better than having a flimsy connection, right? Even better, each charging stand comes with a lifetime guarantee from Encased, and is available for Amazon Prime shipping.

FanTEK Desktop Charger Dock Station

Looking for an all-in-one desktop charging dock on the cheap? This FanTEK dock features a built-in USB-C connector but doesn't come with the wall adapter so you'll want to use the one that came with your Pixel for optimal performance. You may also have to take your phone out of a case to get a right fit, but it should work with slimmer cases. Best of all it is the price — at under $10 it's the cheapest option on the list. Considering this is a mostly stationary accessory that'll stay sitting on your desk, it's worth checking out!

Accesorz USB-C Charging Stand

Coming in at $12, this USB-C charging stand works well for the price, and states that it supports fast charging for the Pixel, but you'll have to ensure that you've plugged the included micro USB cable in with a wall adapter that supports USB-PD. The USB-C connector is adjustable up to 15-degrees, and is deep enough to accommodate a case on your Pixel. There's reusable sticky pads on the bottom, which help to secure it on your nightstand or desk.

If you don't use a case on your phone and you find the connection is not as flush as you would like, you'll want to reach out to the seller customer service. They should be able to help you out.

SUPVIN USB-C Charging Dock

This dock has a classic look and will work great with your Pixel or Pixel XL. The USB-C connector is adjustable so you'll be able to rest the body of your phone on the backrest, which also helps with the viewing angle of your device when you're working at your desk. Again, this charger says it supports fast charging but it uses USB 2.0 cable to plug into a computer or wall charger, so don't go in with high expectations. Other than that, this is a great option that won't take up much real estate on your desk or nightstand.

Esonstyle Desktop Cell Phone Stand

If rapid charging is a must-have for your Pixel charging stand, you'll need to look at a universal stand, like this one from Esonstyle, that lets you use the USB-C charging cable and wall adapter that came with your Pixel. This stand is made from aluminum offers a nice viewing angle for using your device when you're sitting at your desk. And, given that it's universal, you have the versatility to use this stand with all your devices. With the price under $10, you really can't go wrong here, can you?

Lamicall Desktop Cell Phone Stand

This universal charging stand is another great option for using with your Pixel, or really any phone or tablet at your disposal. There's ample space for the USB-C cable to plug into your pixel, and you'll enjoy the design with the stylish and minimalist design. The rubber feet on the bottom help to keep it secure on your desk, while the rubber on the cradle helping to keep your Pixel secure while also keeping the edges of your device secure and protected from scuffs. It's also available in silver, red or black.

