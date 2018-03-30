The Samsung Galaxy Tab E (9.6-inch) is a full-featured tablet at a budget price. You'll be able to get more done with the massive 7,300mAh battery, but you'll want to be sure to keep your tablet safe with a case while you're working (or playing) on the go.
These are the best cases you should consider. Let's dive in!
- ProCase Vintage Folio Case Cover
- Color Our Life Shock Proof Convertible Cover for Kids
- Fintie Slim Stand Cover
- Fintie Leather Keyboard Case
- Leafbook Ultra Slim Folding Cover Case
ProCase Vintage Folio Case Cover
ProCase is one of the more trusted brands that offers a case for the Galaxy Tab E, and it's a pretty standard folio case. Featuring a classic and professional design with a PU leather exterior and includes a bonus ProCase stylus pen along with a stylus holder built right into the case.
Like any folio case worth its weight, you can fold over the front flap to create a kickstand for watching media and there's a magnetic closure to keep things secure when the case is closed.
Starting as low as $17 for the all-black case or $20 for a stylish pattern like the one pictured to the right. Check out all the styles on Amazon!
Color Our Life Shock Proof Convertible Cover for Kids
If you're planning to let a younger kid use your tablet, you should absolutely invest in a shockproof case that's specifically designed with kids in mind.
This heavy-duty case adds a ton of bulk to your tablet along, but the built-in handle also converts into a stand making this a pretty versatile case option. But if you're really worried about your tablet getting dropped by your young ones this case will give you some much-needed peace of mind.
You can get one in your choice of seven colors for just $15.
Fintie Slim Stand Cover
The first of two Fintie cases on this list, this is the more traditional folio case that has a really stylish exterior that includes a functional pocket for storing whatever you need on the go.
The interior cover includes three anti-slip strips that work as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. If you struggle with the fold-over folio cases, this is the one you want!
Priced from $13 to $17, there are four styles to choose from here.
Fintie Leather Keyboard Case
Looking for a case with a built-in keyboard? Fintie has you covered with this stylish leather case that includes a built-in Bluetooth keyboard so you can type up documents or emails more efficiently.
Made with high-end ABS materials, each key has a spring mechanism to give you that tactile response you get typing on a typical laptop keyboard that should help you cut down on typing errors versus typing on a touchscreen.
This case also includes a look for holding a stylus pen (not included).Starting at just $31, there are some pretty stylish options available so check them out.
Leafbook Ultra Slim Folding Cover Case
These Leafbook cases are both the most stylish cases on this list and also the cheapest so they might be worth checking out. With styles priced as low as $7, that's a bargain for something this stylish.
I've highlighted the "composition book" cover ($11) which I found to be the most clever option available, but there are six styles to choose from and they all look pretty decent. Each case is designed with a PU leather exterior and a microfiber interior. Designed to be ultra-slim and lightweight, the hard back design will keep your tablet safe from drops — which is your main reason for buying a case, right?
Leafbook stands behind its products and offers a 12-month warranty on its products, so you can buy with confidence.
Which do you prefer?
There's a bunch of styles available — do you opt for a classic black look or something a bit more colorful? Let us know in the comments below!