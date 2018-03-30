ProCase is one of the more trusted brands that offers a case for the Galaxy Tab E, and it's a pretty standard folio case. Featuring a classic and professional design with a PU leather exterior and includes a bonus ProCase stylus pen along with a stylus holder built right into the case. Like any folio case worth its weight, you can fold over the front flap to create a kickstand for watching media and there's a magnetic closure to keep things secure when the case is closed. Starting as low as $17 for the all-black case or $20 for a stylish pattern like the one pictured to the right. Check out all the styles on Amazon! See at Amazon Color Our Life Shock Proof Convertible Cover for Kids

If you're planning to let a younger kid use your tablet, you should absolutely invest in a shockproof case that's specifically designed with kids in mind. This heavy-duty case adds a ton of bulk to your tablet along, but the built-in handle also converts into a stand making this a pretty versatile case option. But if you're really worried about your tablet getting dropped by your young ones this case will give you some much-needed peace of mind. You can get one in your choice of seven colors for just $15. See at Amazon Fintie Slim Stand Cover

The first of two Fintie cases on this list, this is the more traditional folio case that has a really stylish exterior that includes a functional pocket for storing whatever you need on the go. The interior cover includes three anti-slip strips that work as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. If you struggle with the fold-over folio cases, this is the one you want! Priced from $13 to $17, there are four styles to choose from here. See at Amazon Fintie Leather Keyboard Case

Looking for a case with a built-in keyboard? Fintie has you covered with this stylish leather case that includes a built-in Bluetooth keyboard so you can type up documents or emails more efficiently. Made with high-end ABS materials, each key has a spring mechanism to give you that tactile response you get typing on a typical laptop keyboard that should help you cut down on typing errors versus typing on a touchscreen. This case also includes a look for holding a stylus pen (not included).Starting at just $31, there are some pretty stylish options available so check them out. See at Amazon Leafbook Ultra Slim Folding Cover Case