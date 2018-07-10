The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the sturdiest phones you can buy today thanks to Gorilla Glass 3 layer on the screen backed by a series 6000 aluminum chassis. That said, there's a decent possibility that the screen will shatter should the phone take a particularly nasty tumble onto the pavement or a tiled surface.
While the phone isn't officially available in the U.S., you can pick it up on Amazon for $348, and the listing is backed by Prime. These are some of the best cases available if you're thinking of picking up a Nokia 7 Plus.
Yiakeng Crystal TPU Case
The Nokia 7 Plus has a striking design, and the best way to show it off while still adding a layer of protection is with a clear case. Yiakeng's TPU case costs just $6.98, and it's slim enough that it doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device.
It has the requisite cutouts for the ports and buttons, a raised edge to protect the screen, and rounded corners to absorb impact from tumbles.
MAIKEZI Dual Layer Armor Case
If you're looking for an Otterbox-style case, MAIKEZI's Dual Layer Armor Case should do nicely. As the name suggests, the case has two layers: a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft TPU inner layer.
The case surrounds the camera sensor at the back, and has a raised edge all around the front to protect the screen. You get the usual cutouts for the charging and headphone ports, there's a built-in kickstand, and you get a range of color options with two-tone finishes.
At $7.98, the Dual Layer case costs as much as a basic TPU case, but you get much more value for your money. If you don't want to take any chances with your Nokia 7 Plus, this should be the case to get.
Olixar Leather Wallet Case
Need a wallet case to go with the Nokia 7 Plus? Olixar's offering comes with a provision to store three cards and an inner pocket to store some cash, and the case also doubles up as a kickstand.
The case itself is made out of faux leather, and there's a magnetic fastener that secures your cards. It is backed by a two-year warranty, and for $12 you really can't ask for much more from a wallet case.
Kwmobile Canvas Wallet Case
If you're looking for a wallet case but don't want one with faux leather, Kwmobile's canvas case is a great alternative.
The case has a cardholder as well as an inner pocket, and the two-tone design gives it an upmarket look. It also has a magnetic fastener at the front, and you'll be able to use the case as a kickstand. For $9.90, it's a fabulous choice.
Solimo TPU Mobile Cover
If you're looking for a clear TPU case that provides an added layer of protection to your Nokia 7 Plus, look no further than Solimo's offering. Solimo is Amazon's in-house label, so you can be assured of the case's quality.
The case has cutouts for all the ports and sensors, and has a raised edge at the front that protects the screen in the event of a fall. It's extremely slim at 1.2mm, so it doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device, and it's slip-resistant as well.
The best part is that the case costs just ₹199 ($2.80), making it an absolute steal.
WOW Imagine Armour Series
I'm a fan of Spigen's Rugged Armor cases, and while the brand doesn't make cases for HMD devices just yet, you can easily find alternatives on Amazon. The one that looks closest to Spigen's offering is the WOW Imagine Armour Series. The case has similar carbon fiber accents at the back, and the brand is even advertising a similar Air Cushion technology that absorbs impacts.
The case has raised edges at the front and back to protect the screen as well as the camera sensors, and it has the requisite cutouts for the charging and 3.5mm ports.
You'll only have to shell out ₹329 ($4.75) to get your hands on the case. If you're in the market for a rugged case to safeguard your Nokia 7 Plus, this one should fit the bill nicely.