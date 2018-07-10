The Nokia 7 Plus has a striking design, and the best way to show it off while still adding a layer of protection is with a clear case. Yiakeng's TPU case costs just $6.98, and it's slim enough that it doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device. It has the requisite cutouts for the ports and buttons, a raised edge to protect the screen, and rounded corners to absorb impact from tumbles. See at Amazon MAIKEZI Dual Layer Armor Case

If you're looking for an Otterbox-style case, MAIKEZI's Dual Layer Armor Case should do nicely. As the name suggests, the case has two layers: a hard polycarbonate outer shell and a soft TPU inner layer. The case surrounds the camera sensor at the back, and has a raised edge all around the front to protect the screen. You get the usual cutouts for the charging and headphone ports, there's a built-in kickstand, and you get a range of color options with two-tone finishes. At $7.98, the Dual Layer case costs as much as a basic TPU case, but you get much more value for your money. If you don't want to take any chances with your Nokia 7 Plus, this should be the case to get. See at Amazon Olixar Leather Wallet Case

Need a wallet case to go with the Nokia 7 Plus? Olixar's offering comes with a provision to store three cards and an inner pocket to store some cash, and the case also doubles up as a kickstand. The case itself is made out of faux leather, and there's a magnetic fastener that secures your cards. It is backed by a two-year warranty, and for $12 you really can't ask for much more from a wallet case. See at Amazon Kwmobile Canvas Wallet Case

If you're looking for a wallet case but don't want one with faux leather, Kwmobile's canvas case is a great alternative. The case has a cardholder as well as an inner pocket, and the two-tone design gives it an upmarket look. It also has a magnetic fastener at the front, and you'll be able to use the case as a kickstand. For $9.90, it's a fabulous choice. See at Amazon Solimo TPU Mobile Cover

If you're looking for a clear TPU case that provides an added layer of protection to your Nokia 7 Plus, look no further than Solimo's offering. Solimo is Amazon's in-house label, so you can be assured of the case's quality. The case has cutouts for all the ports and sensors, and has a raised edge at the front that protects the screen in the event of a fall. It's extremely slim at 1.2mm, so it doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device, and it's slip-resistant as well. The best part is that the case costs just ₹199 ($2.80), making it an absolute steal. See at Amazon India WOW Imagine Armour Series