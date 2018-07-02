We'll start off with a minimalist case that combines a flexible TPU bumper with a rigid and clear PC back panel. Available with either a black or clear bumper, this case offers clean lines and reinforcement where you need it and a flush cutout around the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone. This is a great case for anyone looking for a minimalist clear case that's lightweight and stylish. Get yours for just $8 on Amazon. See at Amazon Poetic Karbon Shield Case

There's a lot to love about the Poetic Karbon Shield case, which offers heavy-duty protection with a sleek, carbon fiber texture. This case adds a touch of class to the phone, covering the volume and power buttons with an ample cutout around the fingerprint scanner. It's quite easy to apply this one-piece case to your phone and once it's on there, you'll barely notice it's there due to its ultra slim and lightweight design. Get this sleek case for just $10 on Amazon. See at Amazon TUDIA Slim-Fit Heavy Duty Case

If you'd feel better with a dual-layer case that's extra rugged, check out this snap-on case from TUDIA. It combines a shock absorbing TPU skin with a rigid PC shell that comes together for a minimalist case that offers serious protection, especially for the screen and cameras. The buttons, ports, and fingerprint sensors are all perfectly accessible, and you got to check out the different color styles that are available. Get this case for just $9 on Amazon. See at Amazon LK Ultra Slim Thin Clear Case

So you want a thin, clear case for your new Moto Z3 Play, huh? This case from LK is just what you need. Designed to hug the phone while adding barely any bulk, this case is about as sleek and minimalist as it gets. Because it's made of TPU this case is shock absorbent, scratch resistant, and also provides some anti-slip protection when you place your phone down on a surface. Get this case in clear OR black, for just $8. See at Amazon Moto Mod Style Shells