The Moto Z3 Play is the latest flagship from Motorola that offers impressive specs and support for the growing selection of Moto Mods, making it an especially appealing upgrade for Motorola fans who already own a couple Moto Mod add-ons.
It's early in the product launch so there's not a ton of variety just yet, and it's important to note that most of these will not work with Moto Mods that need to rest flush against the phone. But if you know you need a case to keep your new phone safe, these are your best bets.
Dretal Slim Fit Bumper Case
We'll start off with a minimalist case that combines a flexible TPU bumper with a rigid and clear PC back panel. Available with either a black or clear bumper, this case offers clean lines and reinforcement where you need it and a flush cutout around the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.
This is a great case for anyone looking for a minimalist clear case that's lightweight and stylish. Get yours for just $8 on Amazon.
Poetic Karbon Shield Case
There's a lot to love about the Poetic Karbon Shield case, which offers heavy-duty protection with a sleek, carbon fiber texture.
This case adds a touch of class to the phone, covering the volume and power buttons with an ample cutout around the fingerprint scanner. It's quite easy to apply this one-piece case to your phone and once it's on there, you'll barely notice it's there due to its ultra slim and lightweight design.
Get this sleek case for just $10 on Amazon.
TUDIA Slim-Fit Heavy Duty Case
If you'd feel better with a dual-layer case that's extra rugged, check out this snap-on case from TUDIA.
It combines a shock absorbing TPU skin with a rigid PC shell that comes together for a minimalist case that offers serious protection, especially for the screen and cameras. The buttons, ports, and fingerprint sensors are all perfectly accessible, and you got to check out the different color styles that are available.
Get this case for just $9 on Amazon.
LK Ultra Slim Thin Clear Case
So you want a thin, clear case for your new Moto Z3 Play, huh? This case from LK is just what you need.
Designed to hug the phone while adding barely any bulk, this case is about as sleek and minimalist as it gets. Because it's made of TPU this case is shock absorbent, scratch resistant, and also provides some anti-slip protection when you place your phone down on a surface.
Get this case in clear OR black, for just $8.
Moto Mod Style Shells
Motorola's own Style Shells use the same magnetic pins that give Moto Mods their magic, but these ones just operate as lightweight and low-key cases. Style Shells don't provide side protection for the Moto Z3 Play, but it does prevent the phone's back glass from being scratched up. We're particularly partial to the Crimson Ballistic Nylon version, pictured.
Get Motorola's Style Shells in a variety of colors and styles starting at $15.
What's your case?
Do you use cases with your Moto Z phones? Will you buy one for the Moto Z3 Play? Let us know!