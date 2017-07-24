Best cases for keeping the Moto Z2 Play protected!

The Moto Z2 Play is a really compelling phone, a ultra-slim device that incorporating Motorola's Moto Mod design for expanded functionality.

But when you don't have a Moto Mod on, your phone is more exposed and prone to damage. You need a case you can slip on and off as needed. We've rounded up some of the best cases for the Moto Z2 Play. Find your new favorite below!

OtterBox Commuter Series

What better place to start than with an OtterBox. Arguably one of the most reliable and trusted case manufacturers in the game, you can get an OtterBox Commuter Series for your Moto Z2 Play.

Not only will it keep your phone well protected from drops and scratches, the covers over the headphone jack and charging port make it an idea case for anyone who may rely on their phone while working in a dusty space like a construction site. It's also backed by OtterBox's fantastic customer support and warranty, so if anything happens with the case you can reach out to them.

It's by far the priciest case on this list, but sometimes you get what you pay for.

Incipio DualPro

If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight case from a highly reputable brand, Incipio's DualPro case is the right voice for you.

Featuring a smooth, scratch resistant polycarbonate shell plus a shock-absorbing TPU inner core, this two-piece case is designed with enhanced drop protection. Precise cutouts mean you'll have full access to the charging port and headphone jack as well as the volume and power button on the side.

Choose between seven different color styles and keep your Moto Z2 Play protected!

Moko Slim Fit

If you bought your Moto Z2 Play partially for its slim design, the last thing you'll want to do is add a whole bunch of bulk with a brick of a case. That's where the Moko Slim Fit case comes in!

it's a flexible and lightweight case that will help protect your phone from the shock of a fall with it's premium TPU material. There's also web pattern on the inside that helps dissipate heat so your phone always stays cool. Visually, this is one of the best designed cases on our list, with a smooth, fingerprint-resistant backing highlighted with two panels of carbon fiber texture to assist with grip.

There are cutouts around the camera, charging port, headphone jack, and even the Moto Mod connector pins, though this case is still not thin enough to be used with Moto Mods.

CruzerLite Bugdroid Circuit

Looking to add a bit of Android flair to the back of your phone? This slim and colorful case features that iconic bugdroid logo, along with an accompanying circuitry pattern to finish the look.

Made from durable TPU, this case flexes and is easy to install, covering the back of the phone and adding protection for the Moto Z2 Play's back camera. There are cutouts around the bottom for the headphone jack and charging port and it's available in your choice of eight different colors. At around $10, you could even afford to mix and match if you so desire!

OEAGO Hybrid Defender

If you're looking for a rugged case, OEAGO is your best option. They offer a heavy duty case that combines a rubberized polycarbonate outer shell with a soft silocone inner layer to cushion your phone should you accidentally drop it.

The back panel features a raised dot pattern that helps with trip in hand. There are cutouts around the headphone jack, charging port, camera and even the Moto Mods connector, even though practically every mod needs to be flush with the back of the phone.

OEAGO also offer a more rugged case design with a tire tread design on the back and a pop-out kickstand, although that look is not going to be for everyone. Both are available for under $10, so choose the one that fits your style best.

Note: The photo on the listing is for the original Moto Z Play, but the case itself is compatible with the Moto Z2 Play. {update}

What case are you rocking?

Have you tried out one of the cases we've listed above? Got another great option that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments!