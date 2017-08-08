Keep your Moto Z2 Force protected with these stylish cases!

Motorola's latest flagship, the Moto Z2 Force is a fairly rugged phone in its own right. It features Motorola's ShatterShield screen to help prevent the dreaded spiderweb screen — but what about the rest of the phone?

You'll want to keep it protected from any scratches, scuffs, and other damage from accidental drops. We've got a list of some of the best cases you should consider for your new phone. Lets take a look!

OtterBox Defender Series Case

It's no surprise to see OtterBox on this list, as it's known for making some of the best cases you can get for a phone. Its Defender Series case for the Moto Z2 Force features the triple-layer protection you'd expect from a rugged case — a soft inner shell, a tough outer cover, and an included screen cover around front.

The volume and power buttons on the side are covered with raised rubber buttons for tactile responsiveness, and the charging port at the bottom is covered to keep out dust and debris. The dual lens camera around the back is well-protected, too, which is great. Priced around $32, you'll get your money's worth with a case that will take all the abuse that you throw at it while keeping your phone safe

See at Amazon

Case-Mate Folio Wallet Case

Love the look and utility of a wallet case? Get the Case-Mate Folio Wallet Case for your Moto Z2 Force! Made from handcrafted genuine leather, this case blends functionality and style at a premium price.

For $60, you get a quality-made case that will keep your phone protected while also providing slots for three cards, along with another slot with a clear window that's perfect for your ID. There's also a pocket for storing a bit of cash, too. Ditch your wallet and get this wallet case for your Moto Z2 Force!

See at Case-Mate

Incipio Dual Pro Case

The Incipio Dual Pro Case is another reliable case option for any phone, and it's offered for the Moto Z2 Force, too. It combines a silicone inner shell with a tough polycarbonate cover with a soft-touch finish.

It's a rugged and stylish case that you can trust, and it can be yours for only $30. It's available in seven stylish color options, so choose the one that fits your personal style best!

See at Incipio

LK Ultra Thin case

Looking for a slim and cheap case to add a basic level of protection for your new phone? Look no further than the LK Ultra Thin Case, available from Amazon for just $8.

Available as a clear case or opaque black, this thin case will barely add any bulk to the sleek design of the phone. Made from tough and flexible TPU that's shock-absorbent and scratch-resistant, the buttons remain covered with cutouts around the camera and charging port. It's got an anti-slip finish, too, so you can be confident your phone won't slide off the table when you put it down.

See at Amazon

What do you use to protect your Moto Z2 Force?

Which case do you trust to keep your phone protected? Let us know in the comments below!