It's the first entry in the Moto X series to feature a glass back, and while it looks downright gorgeous, this also makes the X4 rather fragile and easy to break. To ensure that doesn't happen and your phone continue to look as good as can be, these are the cases we recommend checking out.

The Moto X4 is a big departure from past Moto X devices, but that doesn't mean it's a bad phone. In fact, it's one of the best mid-range Android handsets on the market right now.

Lenovo Touch Flip Cover

There aren't a ton of first-party cases for the Moto X4, but one of our favorites is the Lenovo Touch Flip Cover. The case snaps onto your phone with a durable material that promises to keep you protected from any unwanted bumps or scratches, and when the case is folded up, you've got rock-solid protection on the front and back.

The front easily opens so you can use your Moto X4 like normal, but even when the case is closed, you can still interact with the display to see and accept/reject incoming calls thanks to the transparent design. It's the most expensive case on this list at nearly $15, but it's well worth it.

Dretal Full-Body Protective

If you prefer something more traditional, cheaper, and with increased protection, Dretal's Full-Body Protective case is certainly worth a look. The carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber design encase the Moto X4 is a durable shell, and the multi-texture design on the back adds a nice bit of flair.

There are a multitude of colors to choose from, including Navy, Black, Gray, Red, and Mint, and all of Dretal's products come with a generous 30-day warranty. For under $8, it's hard to complain about this one.

Spigen Liquid Crystal

While the colors of Dretal's case look great, you might be inclined to show off the reflective glass back of the Moto X4. We certainly don't blame you, and if that's the case (get it 😂), Spigen's got your back.

The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a clear case for the Moto X4, and it does an excellent job of showing the sleek look of the X4's back. The case is made out of a durable and anti-slip TPU material, and in addition to keeping your phone nice and safe, it still manages to remain light as a feather.

Spigen uses a dot pattern for its case, and unlike a lot of cheaper clear options, this helps to drastically cut down on the smudges it picks up. For just under $13, this isn't a bad choice at all.

Mustaner Dual Layer

For users that are rough on their phones and treat them like they would any other tool in their toolbox, Mustaner's case is the one we'd recommend getting. This isn't as slim or fashion-forward as some of the other options on this list, but what it lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for with awesome protection.

Mustaner's case features a two-layer design – including a soft TPU base layer and hard shell frame that goes on top of it. This combo allows for maximum safety no matter what happens to your Moto X4, and the built-in kickstand on the back is a really nice touch.

You've got six different colors to choose from, and all of this comes in at under $8 before using a free 5% off coupon.

Encased Slim Fit Holster Shell Combo

There's a lot of functionality packed into the Mustaner case, but if you want your case to do even more for just a couple extra dollars, look no further than what Encased has to offer.

This case is made out of a reinforced polycarbonate frame, and as expected, offers ample protection against any accidental spills. You'll find a subtle texture on the back for increased grip, and along with a kickstand that can prop up your phone vertically or horizontally, Encased also includes a holster that your Moto X4 can slide into so you can easily attach it to your belt. For less than $12, that's a steal.

Anccer Colorful Series

The above two cases are great for buyers that prefer function over form, but if like things the other way around, one of your best bets lies with the Anccer Colorful Series. This is the thinnest case on the list measuring in at just 0.3mm, but even with the thing design, Anccer's case still manages to protect against, drops, bumps, and shocks.

Available colors include Black, Blue, Red, Rose Gold, Gold, and Silver, and these are available in either gravel or smooth finishes. This is a great case for adding some color to the Moto X4 while protecting it at the same time, and you can do so for about $11.

KuGi Flexible Soft TPU

What's a person to do if you want a case that looks awesome while still offering as much protection as can be? What you do is pick up the KuGi Flexible Soft TPU case. The TPU material that's present here does a fantastic job at housing your X4 in a secure home from just about any element imagineable.

Non-slip sides allow you to always have a confident hold on your device, bumper guards protect against unwanted shock during a drop, and the faux-leather material on the back looks and feels like a million bucks.

KuGi sells its case in Navy, Black, and Gray, and you'll pay just under $8 before applying an extra 8% off.

KwMobile Wallet

There's no denying the usefulness of a wallet case, and one of the best ones you can get for the Moto X4 is KwMobile's option.

Available in Black, Black/Brown, and Grey/Black, the fabric design of the case is great for both looking and touch, and the plastic shell the X4 sits in offers ample protection against any mishaps. The front of the case is held together by magnets, and you have access to a three-card compartment for carrying around your most important plastic.

Cimo Heavy Duty

Last but not least, the Cimo Heavy Duty case is another great choice for customers that want great protection and looks at the same time.

Cimo uses a lightweight design here, and this allows your Moto X4 to stay safe and secure without adding much bulk. The two-layer design offers more than enough protection against most all drops, raised bezels help to protect the X4's screen, and the grippy back is something we always love to see.

You'll pay just under $8 for this case, and it comes in Armour Black, Gray, Purple, and Red color options.

