What are the best cases available for the Moto G5 Plus?

Motorola's latest budget phone, the Moto G5 Plus, is quite the follow up to the Moto G4 Plus.

If you recently picked one up on sale, you should reinvest some of the money you save on a case to keep it in tip-top condition. We've rounded up a wide variety of cases here —from heavy duty rugged to slim and sleek — so you can find the one that fits your lifestyle best!

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro with Built-in Screen Protector

Do you regularly head out into the great outdoors with your phone and need a case that's rugged enough to take on the elements? Supcase offers its Unicorn Beetle Pro case, which features rugged, dual-layer protection and a built-in screen protector.

It combines a rugged polycarbonate shell with soft TPU to create a durable case with a sporty design. Supcase brags that this case exceeded military shock standards by surviving a 4-foot drop test 26 times so if you're prone to dropping your phone this is the case for you. All the ports are covered to keep out dirt and lint with access to the phone's ports and buttons, and also comes with an optional swiveling belt clip holster. It's come in sleek all black, or premium color cases.

Spigen Rugged Armor case

Spigen makes some of the best cases you can buy, with their Rugged Armor lineup offering a great balance between style and functionality without adding a ton of bulk to your phone.

This one-piece case is made from flexible TPU with an internal spider-web pattern to help disperse the shock from drops along with Spigen's Air Cushion technology in the corners. The screen is protected with a raised lip around the front, and on the back, you'll find a precise cutout around the camera along with glossy, carbon fiber textures at the top and bottom of the case which increases your ability to maintain a solid grip on your phone.

Precise cutouts around the ports and raised tactile buttons ensure the functionality of your phone is never impeded. For a great, lightweight case that offers rugged protection, you really can't go wrong with Spigen.

Incipio NGP case

If you're looking for a lightweight rugged case, Incipio's NGP case is the right voice for you.

Featuring a textured back and bumper to ensure you maintain a solid grip, this one-piece polymer case is designed with enhanced drop protection — you'll notice the honeycombed interior which helps to disperse the shock when your phone inevitably hits a table or floor.

Precise cutouts mean you'll have full access to the charging port and headphone jack as well as the volume and power button on the side.

Choose between black and berry pink and keep your Moto G5 Plus protected!

Tudia Ultra Slim case

Tudio's Ultra Slim case for the Moto G5 Plus is a very stylish option for protecting your phone. it features stylish carbon fiber designs at the top and the bottom of the backplate, which both looks great and helps with grip.

Made with high quality TPU, this sleek case won't add much bulk to your phone, while the raised edge around the screen help keep your phone protected when it's face down on a surface. It's available in three color options: black, grey and navy blue.

For a really stylish and slim option for protecting your Moto G5 Plus, the Tudia Ultra Slim case can't be beat!

Cimo clear case

Cimo's cases always fit really well and their clarity is excellent. Made from flexible TPU, these cases have a great in-hand feel that's not slippery, so you won't be fumbling your Moto G5 Plus all the time.

There's a raised bezel around the front of the case to protect your phone's screen when you lay it face-down, and the ports and buttons are cut out precisely.

It's important to note that clear TPU will almost always yellow after some time due to the way it absorbs sunlight. But for around $8, you might as well grab a few.

Interested in checking out other clear case options? Check out the best clear cases for the Moto G5 Plus!

Poetic Revolution

If rugged protection is the name of the game for you, you'll want to consider this Poetic Revolution case for the Moto G5 Plus. It offers full protection for your phone, including a front plate with a built-in screen protector that also adds water resistance to the mix.

This two-piece case combines polycarbonate and TPU on the back to provide a balance of shock absorption and scratch protection, while the front plate is made of solid PC and includes a screen protector to keep your screen protected better than any other case on this list.

There's a lot of smart design elements in play here, including grippy textures along the side edges of the phone, lint/dust flaps over the ports at the bottom, and 'edgy' corners that give the phone a fresh and unique look. Despite all the features and protection built into this case, the profile remains relatively slim so you're not carrying around a plastic brick in your pocket.

LK Leather Wallet Flip case

If you're looking to keep your phone, ID, credit cards and cash all in one place when you're heading out for a night on the town, the LK wallet case is your best bet.

Available in both black and brown color options, this case features three card slots on the inside cover, including a windowed slot that's perfect for your ID, and also includes a pocket for carrying cash as well. Your phone is held in place via a soft TPU shell that offers quality protection in the spots you need it most: the corners. Fold over the front cover to use it as a kickstand for viewing, then use the magnetic clasp to keep your screen protected in your pocket.

Do note that some of the Moto G5 Plus' functionality may be impeded when the front cover is closes, including the twist and chop gestures for launching the camera and flashlight respectively. Those require the infrared sensor to work properly which is covered by the case when closed. It certainly shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most, but it's worth mentioning before you make the purchase.

Which case will you pick?

We want to know which cases work best for you, so let us know in the comments below!