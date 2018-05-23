The LG G7 is one of the latest flagships released in 2018 and it's got a lot of things going for it — the display looks fantastic, the sound is ridiculously good, the cameras are impressive, and the whole thing is packaged in a slick all-glass body. To avoid the heartbreak of cracked glass on your brand new phone, you should absolutely consider a case when you're pre-ordering your new phone. To help, we've rounded up the best cases available for the LG G7. Let's dive in! SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case

Starting with one of the most popular heavy-duty case options for practically any phone on the market, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is a great option to consider. Featuring a dual-layer design that combines a rigid polycarbonate shell with a flexible bumper, the refined design here will keep your phone well protected from the nastiest of drops. It also features a built-in screen protector to protect against scratches, and the precise cutouts and buttons mean the functionality of the phone will never be impeded. You can get this case in all-black for just $20, or opt for a more colorful style for $22 on Amazon. See at Amazon Ringke Air thin case

For those of us who demand our cases be thin and let the phone design peek through, there's this slim case option from Ringke. The Ringke Air is lightweight and transparent and made of flexible TPU so it's easy to install. A case like this is going to protect against drops and scratches on the back glass, while also providing a buffer for the camera and fingerprint scanner on the back. It's available as a clear case or tinted with Smoke Black or Orchid Purple for just $10 on Amazon. See at Amazon Ringke Fusion-X rugged case

Ringe offers a ton of case styles for a crazy number of phones, and there are three other styles available from Ringke for the LG G7. But we'll focus on the Fusion-X for combining the views of a clear case with a reinforced bumper for rugged protection. You'll appreciate the added grip that this case provides and the clean design that lets you show off the G7 (ThinQ) branding on the back. Available with a black, gray, or lilac purple bumper, you can get this case for $13. See at Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor case

Spigen's Rugged Armor case is about as good as it gets for a single-layer case. It adds barely any bulk to the phone itself while improving the in-hand comfort with a matte finish featuring carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom. Thin enough to allow wireless charging yet rugged enough to protect against nasty drops, this case is a minimalist workhorse that looks great in all black. Get it for just $13 for your LG G7. See at Amazon Spigen Liquid Crystal case

Another classic design from Spigen, the Liquid Crystal case is perfect if you want that 'naked' look for the LG G7 but also don't want to unnecessarily risk your phone taking damage. You may ask what could really differentiate between clear cases, and the answer from Spigen would be its Air Cushion technology. Each corner is designed with a little pocket of air that creates a gap between the phone and the ground for added protection. Made of a single piece of crystal clear TPU, this case is a great minimalist option that won't disappoint. Get it for just $12 on Amazon. See at Amazon VRS Design Single Fit case

If you're looking for something that offers great protection with a flashy design, you've got to check out VRS Design's cases. To start, we'll suggest this wavy case that offers a really cool design for a one-piece TPU case. The back is designed to be extra grippy and rugged with a matte black finish on the waved texture. The VRS branding is also pretty well implemented — It's just got a sleek and cool look to it that will accentuate the design of your phone. Get this case for just $13 on Amazon. See at Amazon VRS Design Layered Dandy wallet case

For fans of wallet cases, VRS Design has this very stylish looking case that has a genuine leather look that's actually synthetic. This is a folio-style wallet case with a magnetic strap to keep things closed. On the inside, you'll find more synthetic leather along with three card slots and a pocket for cash or receipts. It's also compatible with wireless charging which is rare to see with wallet cases. For an extra functional case that will help you cut down on your pocket carry, get this wallet case from VRS Design for your LG G7 for just $17. See at Amazon OtterBox Defender Series case