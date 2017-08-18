What are the best cases for the LG G6?

Whether you have an LG G6 already or it's on its way, you'll probably want to have a good case around for those times when you can't guarantee it'll stay safe from bumps and scrapes. Now that we're a few months removed from the G6 launch, there are tons of options available to fit your needs and budget.

Here's our breakdown of some of the best cases you can find for the LG G6.

Caseology Geometric

Caseology's Geometric case is the perfect blend of protective and comfortable, offering two layers of protection — an inner silicone and outer TPU shell — that is covered, on the back, with a grippy geometric pattern.

While all the ports are easily accessible, including the G6's rear fingerprint sensor, the case lips over the front of the phone, protecting it from the front and back. Available in three colors — black, red, and blue — at an affordable $13 price.

See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor cases are always a great option, offering good protection without adding too much bulk to your phone. It features a premium look with carbon fiber textures on the back, clear cutouts for your ports, camera and fingerprint scanner, as well as all the protective features that Spigen is known for — spiderweb shock absorption on the interior of the case along with Air Cushion Technology in all the corners.

For a case that offers great protection along with a sleek and stylish appearance, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor case for your LG G6. It'll only set you back about $12.

See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

If you're the klutzy type who's constantly dropping your phone, you want this $17 rugged case from SUPCASE. This is a two-piece case that features a front plate with a built-in screen protector that, along with the LG G6's waterproofing, will pretty much keep your phone in pristine condition. It features multi-layered protection that combines TPU and polycarbonate materials to create a shock absorbing core and impact resistant bumper.

It also comes with a belt clip holster that swivels 360-degrees, making it a great accessory for anyone who's constantly on the go throughout the day and needs quick access to their phone at all times.

See at Amazon

Trianium Clarium Series Case

The thing about having a new phone is that you want to show it off, right? But not at the expense of leaving it open to damage. That's where a great clear case come in.

Trianium's Clarium Series cases are sleek and minimalist, so if those are important features in a case for you, you'll definitely want to check it out. Your phone will get all around protection from this slim case that also perfectly preserves the look of your LG G6 for just $8.

See at Amazon





Spigen Thin Fit

If you absolutely hate the idea of using a case because of the added bulk, perhaps you should consider Thin Fit case from Spigen. While it won't offer as much drop protection as the other cases on this list, it will prevent your phones from being scuffed or scratched while in your pocket.

All your ports and side buttons are left wide open, and the case is thin enough to guarantee NFC and wireless charging pass through without issue. Again, if you're looking for a case that offers sound protection, your best to look at other options. But if you're looking for a slim and lightweight case to offer the most basic protection from nicks and scratches, this is your best bet at $11.

See at Amazon

UAG Plasma

UAG is known for making some really great rugged cases for your smartphones. The UAG Plasma case offers a great balance between style and protection.

This composite case is feather-light and combines a translucent hard outer shell with a shock-absorbing soft inner core. With a raised rubber screen lip and rear skid pads, your phone will stay put when you put it down without ever coming into direct contact with anything that might scratch the LG G6's big screen. If you're concerned about the phone slipping out of your hand, this case features so many ridges and texture around the back to help with grip.

On top of all that, UAG has included oversized cutouts around the camera, fingerprint scanner, and ports, so that all your phone's features are unencumbered by the case. All of those features will set you back $40, making it the most expensive case on this list, but chances are you know whether or not you're the kind of person who needs that protection.

See at Amazon

Incipio DualPro

Rugged protection doesn't have to look so utilitarian. Incipio's DualPro case — at a hefty $30 — is a really stylish option that combines a shock absorbing TPE inner core with a sleek and lightweight polycarbonate outer shell that works in tandem to provide great shock protection and protect against scratches and scuffs. The power and volume buttons are covered with raised rubber that's easy to press, and precise cutouts for the camera, charging port, fingerprint scanner, speaker, and headphone jack ensure you're always able to get the most out of your new phone.

The DualPro offers everything you want from a case while keeping a slim and stylish profile, and is available in five different color options.

See at Amazon