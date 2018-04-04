Looking for a case for your brand new Huawei Mate SE? Look no further!

The Huawei Mate SE shares the same external design as the Honor 7X. So if you can't find a case specifically for the Mate SE, an Honor 7X case will work just as well. While the Mate SE has only been out for a couple of months, there are already plenty of cases to choose from. Here are our favorites!

Spigen Rugged Armor for Huawei Mate SE

Spigen has been making phone cases ever since phones were a thing, and they're usually one of the first brands to have cases for new phones. Its Rugged Armor line is tried and true, providing a bit of protection and plenty of grip without being too bulky. The Rugged Armor cases are also designed to allow for a tempered glass screen protector, something not all cases do. There's a cut out on the back for the cameras, flash and fingerprint sensor, and on the bottom for the headphone jack and Micro-USB port. The power and volume buttons are covered, meaning you won't have to strain your fingers to crank up your tunes.

At $12, the Spigen Rugged Armor case is the most expensive case on our list, but it's from a reliable brand with a tried and true design.

TopACE Extremely Light Ultra Slim

If you want to keep the phone super thin but add some grip or a pop of color, a slim case is always a wise choice. The TopACE Extremely Light Ultra Slim is a great choice, with three color options and precise cut-outs for the fingerprint sensor, cameras, flash, and ports. The volume rocker and power button are again covered for ease of use.

The TopACE Extremely Light Ultra Slim is available between $9 and $10 in black, blue and gold.

BestAlice Hybrid Heavy Duty

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, we have the BestAlice Hybrid Heavy Duty case. As the name implies, this case uses a separate hard plastic and soft TPU to keep your phone protected. Better yet, there is an integrated kickstand for watching your favorite YouTubers. The case also comes with a tempered glass screen protector for protecting the front glass. All in all, if you need a heavy duty case, this will be the choice for you.

The BestAlice Hybrid Heavy Duty case is available for $10 in grey, blue, gold, rose gold and silver.

J&D Wallet Case

If you don't mind the extra bulk, wallet cases are an excellent way to cut down on the number of objects in your pockets. J&D's version of the wallet case is packed with features for a reasonable price, with a plastic window for photo IDs, two slots for credit cards, a pouch for paper currency, and even an RFID blocker to keep your card info from getting stolen by strangers. You get easy access to the phone's power and volume buttons, as well as cut-outs for the Micro-USB and headphone ports, and the fingerprint sensor and camera. Finally, there is a removable strap for keeping the phone connected to your wrist. If you're looking for a wallet case for your Huawei Mate SE, look no further!

The J&D Wallet Case is available for $10 in black leather.

