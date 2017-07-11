Keep your HTC U11's lustrous chassis in perfect condition with these cases.

With a beautiful mirrored glass finish, the HTC U11 is one of the most striking Android flagships available today. But exposed glass isn't the most sturdy of materials, and if you use the U11 for long enough, it's inevitable that you'll start to pick up a few scrapes and scratches.

That's why we've rounded up the top few U11 cases for your perusal. Read on to find out more.

HTC Clear Shield case

This is the same case that comes with the HTC U11 in many markets, protecting the back and corners of the phone, while keeping the side walls exposed for easy squeezability.

Plastic inner corners keep the U11 securely in place, while the clear plastic design lets you show off the phone from its most impressive angle.

At $19.99, it's not super cheap, but it's a pretty small price to pay to guarantee the back of your phone will stay free from wear and tear.

Spigen Liquid Crystal HTC U11 case

If TPU is your thing, this Spigen case gives you all-around protection, including cover for the buttons and side walls.

Meanwhile, a raised lip around the camera cutout and front bezel keeps the lens protected when the phone is laying flat, and the screen out of contact with surfaces when it's face-down.

Being a flexible TPU case, it's also fully compatible with HTC's squeezy Edge Sense features. And there's even a glittery version if you want to add a bit of extra glamor to the HTC U11's already shiny derrière. Check it out for around $11.

Incipio Octane UTC U11 case

For more heavy duty protection, you might want to consider this Incipio offering, featuring a textured bumper and hard shell back. Despite the added heft of this case, it still works with Edge Sense, and the textured side walls provide a much more secure grip than the U11's metal trim.

Sure, you'll need to cover up much of the U11's eye-catching design if you go for this model, but you can rest assured the entire body of the phone will be protected from drops, knocks and scrapes.

For less than $25, that's not a bad deal at all.

Olixar Genuine Leather HTC U11 wallet case

For many people, nothing beats the convenience of a wallet case, and Olixar has an affordable leather option that provides space for credit cards, while also folding out into a stand.

Olixar's "Executive Wallet Case" keeps the vulnerable areas of the U11 protected and the plastic side walls mean it's still possible to use Edge Sense without too much hassle.

This leather offering, complete with stand, adds a bit more bulk to the body of the phone, but you can't argue with the extra functionality it brings — particularly for $26.

Official HTC U11 leather-style flip case

HTC's official U11 flip case for the U11 is clad in a soft-touch exterior, with space for a single credit card, and the option to fold it out into a stand -- though unlike Olixar's offering, this one's not magnetic.

The U11's shiny back panel is secured in place with plastic corners, keeping these areas protected from drops, and the exposed side walls allow you to use Edge Sense with ease.

This model is also a good deal slimmer than most wallet cases, though it'll set you back a bit more too, with prices starting at $46.

