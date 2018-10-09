The Google Pixel 3 is here, and if you're in the market for a solid Android phone, it's definitely one of the better ones you can get. The Pixel 3 is a good-looking phone, but thanks to its all-glass back, it's not the most sturdy you'll find. Whether you want to keep it protected or just add some pizazz, these are the best Pixel 3 cases you can get.
Affordable and slim
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU Case
Vinve's Pixel 3 case offers great protection while still keeping the phone nice and slim. The TPU material is soft to the touch while offering lots of grip and the subtle pattern at the top and bottom is a really nice touch. You've also got your choice of Black, Blue, Grey, and Red.
Lightweight companion
Spigen Thin Fit
Want to keep your Pixel 3 looking nice without adding too much bulk? The Spigen Thin Fit case is a perfect choice. You've got solid coverage against regular wear and tear + accidental drops, but keep in mind that the top and bottom frame of the phone are left uncovered for the name of thinness.
Clearly a good choice
MoKo Clear Case
If you want to show off your new Pixel 3 without running the risk of breaking it, MoKo's clear case is absolutely worth checking out. You've got full 360-degree protection, a soft TPU material that adds a lot of grip, and precise cutouts for the charging port, camera, and speakers.
All-around champ
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of the best cases to ever exist. We gave it an AC Choice Award for the Google Pixel 2, and with the Pixel 3, it's just as good. There are two colors (Gunmetal and Burgundy), and the two-tone design is absolutely gorgeous.
Fabricy goodness
Google Fabric Case
Google introduced its fabric cases last year with the Pixel 2 series and is bringing it back for another round with the Pixel 3. There are multiple fabric designs to choose from, each with its one distinct look. These cases are on the pricey side, but they're well, well worth it.
Dual-layer coverage
ASMART Drop Protection Case
ASMART's case strikes a nice middle-ground of offering ample protection without being too bulky. The dual-layer design consists of a TPU inner case and a hard outer shell that works to keep your phone safe no matter what. AMSART also goes the extra mile with a lifetime warranty to protect your purchase.
Unique design
Ringke Fusion-X
The Ringke Fusion-X is probably one of the more unique-looking cases you'll find for the Pixel 3. The impact resistant back bumper safeguards the phone against unwanted drops and bumps while the special Anti-Cling Dot Matrix tech helps to keep fingerprints at bay.
Like nothing's there
Cimo Slim Grip
There are slim cases, and then there's the Cimo Slim Grip. This is one of the thinnest cases on the market and is an excellent choice to give your Pixel 3 the bare minimum protection while retaining its slim design. There are three colors (blue, white, and purple) and a semi-see-through construction so you can still appreciate the Pixel 3's good looks.
Guarded against everything
Spigen Tough Armor
Slim cases not your jam? We recommend looking at Spigen's Tough Armor case. This case offers maximum durability without being overly bulky, and it's a combination that's darn near perfect. The ergonomic design is easy to hold and the kickstand on the back is a really welcome touch.
No matter your case preference, there's something out there for you to outfit your Pixel 3 with. My personal favorite is the Spigen Neo Hybrid, but if that's not your cup of tea, there's bound to be something else on this list that catches your fancy.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.