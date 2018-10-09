Google has unveiled the Google Pixel 3 XL, and if it's going to be your next phone, you're going to want to grab yourself a case or three to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your stone-floored apartment at 3 AM. Whether you're after the stylish protection of the Spigen Neo Hybrid or prefer to show off your Pixel 3 XL's natural beauty with an affordable Ringke Fusion, there's a Pixel 3 XL case that can protect your phone and your showcase your style.
Soft fabric sweetness
Google Fabric Case
Google's fabric cases for the Pixel 2 series were soft, luxurious, and darn near perfect. Slimming down this year, Google also made tweaks to the case's four color options: "Pink Moon" is more restrained than last year's fiery "Coral," and a deep blue "Indigo" replaces the static of "Midnight."
Lithe, luscious leather
Bellroy Leather Case
Bellroy did a rich leather case for the Pixel 2 series last year, and this year's case for the Pixel 3 is every bit as luxurious. Made using "gold-rated LWG tannery leather," this case is expensive, but isn't this beauty worth it?
Make it yours
Google My Case
Google used to have different listings and styles for its custom cases, but now, all custom cases use the same dual-layer style and the same price tag. You can deck My Case out with custom Google Maps, exclusive designer collections, or a personal photo, and the inner layers now come in three colors to best match your phone or your case colors better.
Our pick
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of our favorite case lines on the market; it earned an AC Choice Award for the Google Pixel 2 and it continues that excellence with the Pixel 3 XL. With distinct two-tone color schemes and a sophisticated Herringbone texture, the Neo Hybrid will protect your phone in style.
Kick up your protection
Spigen Tough Armor
This traditional dual-layer case is made for those who know that luck favors the prepared. The flexible TPU layer and air-cushion design helps absorb the impact of a fall, and the hard candy shell offers stability and a built-in kickstand to prop up your Pixel for an in-flight movie or video chat.
Ruggedly handsome
Spigen Rugged Armor
Spigen's Rugged Armor has been one of our go-to cases for years, and for good reason: this single-layer case feels great in the hand and protects your phone as well as many dual-layer cases. Contrasting carbon fiber accents give the case a rich look and a slim feel.
Tough as a gemstone
Ringke Onyx
This single-layer case is similar to the Spigen Rugged Armor, using Carbon fiber accents and contrasting textures to make a discreet case look bolder and feel better in the hand. That said, the Onyx comes in two colors, black and a deep Lilac Purple.
Altered carbon
Vinve Carbon Fiber Case
This carbon-fiber-accented case from Vinve comes in four colors: a bright red that borders on salmon, a grey that sits somewhere between pewter and gunmetal, deep navy blue, and the ever-standard black.
Carbon coloring
Detral Carbon Fiber Case
This Dretal case also sports carbon fiber accents and a flexible TPU design that's easy to slip the Pixel 3 XL in and out of, but the color options here are far wider. Beyond the more traditional Black, Gray, and Navy, you can let your Pixel 3 XL pop with bright shades of Red and Mint green.
Magnetic grip
Detral Magnetic Anti-Slip Case
Hiding under this case's extra-grippy honeycomb texture is an integrated metal plate for magnetic mounts and stands. That plate will also interfere with wireless charging, but if you'd prefer to use magnetic mounts, Dretal lets you ditch those stick-on magnetic plates.
Lightweight protection
Spigen Thin Fit
Leaving the top and bottom of the phone uncovered, Spigen's Thin Fit wraps around the sides and back of the phone. This understated case offers corner protection and just enough lip around the camera and screen to help avoid scratches and scuffs. It also has a dedicated gap inside of the case for a magnetic car mount plate.
Crystal Clear
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eschewing hard polycarbonate backs that tend to produce oily rainbows on many a clear case, the Liquid Crystal's flexible TPU is easy to apply and easier to grip. This case offers light protection that is as thin as it is beautiful on the Google Pixel 3 XL.
Strap it down
Ringke Fusion
This clear case is a bit more rugged than the Spigen Liquid Crystal, offering beefier bumper and tough polycarbonate back. The Fusion is designed with an anchor point for the included wrist strap, which can help you keep ahold of your phone during a morning jog.
The X factor
Ringke Fusion X
This big brother of the Fusion features an even beefier bumper and reinforced corners for extra protection, and while the black bumper is solid, the red version is translucent, allowing the color to catch the light and shine beautifully.
Affordable crystal
MoKo Clear Case
MoKo's clear cases display the Google Pixel 3 XL's beauty to the world with a hard polycarbonate back while a more flexible TPU bumper lets you get the case on and off the phone with ease. Unlike the bulky, buff corner guards on the Ringke Fusion line, MoKo's small air cushion corners take a more refined approach.
Again, I'm a sucker for the Spigen Neo Hybrid, but the deep purple hues of the Ringke Onyx are absolutely darling and could produce some very fun contrast with the different Pixel 3 XL colors. Just remember: no matter your taste, your phone needs a case.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.