Google has unveiled the Google Pixel 3 XL, and if it's going to be your next phone, you're going to want to grab yourself a case or three to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your stone-floored apartment at 3 AM. Whether you're after the stylish protection of the Spigen Neo Hybrid or prefer to show off your Pixel 3 XL's natural beauty with an affordable Ringke Fusion, there's a Pixel 3 XL case that can protect your phone and your showcase your style.

Again, I'm a sucker for the Spigen Neo Hybrid, but the deep purple hues of the Ringke Onyx are absolutely darling and could produce some very fun contrast with the different Pixel 3 XL colors. Just remember: no matter your taste, your phone needs a case.

