Kep your Note 8 protected from day one on with a quality case.
The Galaxy Note 8 is shaping up to be a contender for phone of the year. Now that the phone is shipping, it's the perfect time to pick up one of the best cases to keep your new phone protected.
We've broken things down by the manufacturer and offered direct links to some of our favorite styles. But ultimately the choice is yours, and there's a ton of cases to choose from. Here's some of our favorites!
- Samsung LED Cover case
- OtterBox Commuter Series case
- Speck Presido Grip case
- Ringke Wave case
- Spigen Rugged Armor case
- Incipio Dual Pro case
- RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper case
Samsung LED Wallet Cover case
Samsung is always good for creating cases that feature some awesomely unique features for its phones, and few are as cool as the LED Wallet Cover.
This brilliantly-designed case blends screen protection with functionality, allowing you to see the current time and view notifications via LEDs without exposing the screen — all you do is press the power button and presto! This case also features an interior pocket for storing your cash or cards, which can help you cut down on your pocket carry.
You can get yours for $60, or check out Samsung's website to learn about the other cases they offer, too.
OtterBox cases
The Note 8 might be the most expensive flagship phones released in 2017, so you're going to want to keep it protected. When it comes to the best cases, many people instantly think of OtterBox. It has built a solid reputation of making great cases backed by outstanding customer service.
We'll recommend the Commuter Series case since it's a great combination of the rugged protection that OtterBox is known for and a slimmer design so it's easier to slip into a pocket or purse. The Note 8 is already a massive phone
However, you really get what you pay for from OtterBox, which includes the aforementioned customer service that's there to help if any issues pop up.
Speck Presido Grip
Speck cases offer cases that stylish-yet-functional design options for those who want to add a bit of glitz and glamor to their phone.
Consider the Speck Presido Grip, a case that's designed to prevent phone drops by giving you a case with a stylish and grippy exterior. On the inside, Speck says this case is made with Impactium polycarbonate material, which was specifically designed to absorb impacts from drops. But the main reason you'll love this case is for those stylish angled ridges on the back. Combined with the matte finish of this case, your fingers are sure to love the feel of this case. It can be yours for $44.
Ringke cases
Ringke is known for making more flashy cases with interesting designs and patterns to help make your phone stand out from the rest of the pack.
Just check out the Wave case in Coastal Blue, pictured on the right. It's a stylish two-piece case that combines a soft TPU layer with a hard PC shell that's designed brilliantly. The exposed TPU on the back features waves that will feel great in your hands. You can get this case in a number of color combinations, but the best value is the Coastal Blue version which you can get for just $8.99 on Amazon. The other versions are $12, so you can save a few bucks and get arguably the best-looking version of this case from Ringke.
Spigen Rugged Armor case
For those who don't want to sacrifice pocket space for protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a great option.
This sleek, one-piece case is rugged and sleek with carbon fiber accents that looks really nice on taller devices like the Note 8. It's made of rugged TPU material so it's easy to install and features a matte finish for a great look and feel. It's a really slim case, too, so you won't be adding a ton of bulk in exchange for a case that will provide rugged protection. Best of all is the price — you can get this reliable case for just $12 on Amazon.
Incipio Carnaby Esquire Series case
Incipio has a number of cases available for the Note 8, but we're inclined to recommend the exceptionally stylish Incipio Carnaby Esquire Series case.
The Carnaby Esquire Series case is just $35 and stands out from all other cases on this list with its unique cotton-based outer layer. It features a TPU frame that helps disperse the shock from drops and the button covers and port cutouts are precise. It's an elegant solution to keeping your Note 8 protected and available in three subtle shades of grey on Amazon.
RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper case
Alright, I know what a lot of you are thinking: I need a case that's going to provide maximum protection for my Note 8; a bumper case just won't cut it!
But as I learned from reviewing the RhinoShield CrashGuard for the Galaxy S8, this isn't your average bumper. RhinoShield has developed a bumper case that offers truly rugged protection where your phone needs it most — in the corners, around the edges, and lips that come up around the front and back panels of glass.
It might be one of those instances where you need to actually try it before you're fully convinced, but if you love being able to show off your brilliant new phone but also want to keep it protected from drop damage, you really can't beat the RhinoShield CrashGuard. You can get yours for just $25.
Which cases are you going to buy?
There's going to be a ton of accessories released for the Galaxy Note 8, but we want to know which are your favorites. Let us know in the comments!
Updated September 2017: Added the RhinoShield CrashGuard to the list!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Best Cases for Galaxy Note 8
I usually go with Spigen cases but picked up a Samsung Alcantara case at Best Buy and I'm really liking it. Fits great with my Whitestone Dome screen protector and love the fit and feel of it. Also have the Samsung Rugged Case and LED Wallet Case on order.
Rocking a Spigen case with yootech screen protection on my note 8.
Put the Alcantara case from Sammy on the Ms. NOTE 8 and Skinomi screen protection on that phone.
I must say the Alcantara case looks beautiful.
But going with yootech as the screen protector next time for both phones. Yootech has been my go to guys in the past and until maybe trying out the White Dome, I'll stick with yootech, the overall finish Application seems so much better.
But that Alcantara case,
woo-hoo
Has anyone ever seen a pelican case? I have the Pelican Voyager clear for my Note 8 and it is awesome.
How come you guys never show sime girlie cases? Glitter and all? I love casemate cases. They r bulky but provide good protection and have life warranty on them.
Cause I don't think most women want to use those cases hehe .
The Ringke Wave is TIGHT! Have fun removing it for any reason.
It needs to loosen up.
Just rub some tequila on it.
Why does Seidio always get overlooked? I've used their cases for a long time and have loved every purchase.
Seidio STILL doesn't have the surface case available for the N8. I am growing very impatient with them. Love their cases, but this is ridiculous.
I always go with the Spigen Ultra Thin Fit. Giggity Giggity
I got the Spigen ultra thin case as well.
I am using the Speck Presidio Grip. Wasn't my 1st choise in cases but it was between that an otter box when I went to buy.
I will say it is starting to grow on me and has a great feel to it, without a big logo branded across it.
Wireless charging works fine with it and the Whitestone dome glass fits great on top.
Any one rocking the UAG case how do you like it I know there a little pricey . Flossy Carter just had them on his channel they look good
I'm using the VRS Design Lab (formally VERSUS) Crystal Bumper Hard Case that is certified U.S. MILITARY STANDARD DROP TESTED 810G-516.6. It's a thin tpu style flexible clear case with a thin colored hard bumper that covers back edge.
I also got the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case which is a little wider with a hard back and flexible sides. I don't care for the feel or width of that one.
I also purchased Zizo's Nebula Series Case that also is CERTIFIED MILITARY GRADE DROP TESTED and has a wallet folio back with slots for a driver's license w/a window and credit card slot. It has an attached thin magnetic zippered pouch for cash and change that rotates and keeps your driver's license covered. It's a slim black tpu style with the body covered in a blue (or several other color choices) suede-like material and has stitching around the perimeter. It also has the same material inserts on the bottom half of the sides which looks great and is super functional because that's where you hold the phone. It also came with a glass screen protector that doesn't wrap completely around the sides but it was really easy to install, it adheres well, has good connectivity and doesn't interfere with any of the cases I have purchased. I don't like that the zippered coin pouch isn't removable (I though it was when I purchased it). It was only $14.99 from Amazon and I may modify it for my needs.
For under $10 the Ringke Air in Translucent Smoke Black is my choice. It's a simple flexible TPU case that doesn't add much bulk. It has an adequate lip to protect the screen glass. The cut outs are where they need to be with no issues getting the S-Pen out. The buttons are responsive and don't require much force. There's a slight lip on the camera side of the back cutout that gently blends into an inner bevel to easily slide your finger onto the FPS. It's very well thought out. The transparent smoke color allows you to still see some of the phone but is opaque enough that it doesn't look like you have a clear(ish) case on.
Great case! Nice for only $5.
I'm really happy with my black Samsung Alcantara case for my black note 8. Feels amazing in the hand. Sooo soft and gets endless positive comments and requests for touching.( I don't grant all requests).
UAG for me. I normally go with the plasma series.
My Recommendations:
https://www.tech21.com/en_us/protection/samsung/galaxy-note8
The Samsung Alcantara case is surprisingly good. (Not cheap though!)
We picked up a couple of Spigens to get us started. Will be picking up a Supcase Unicorn Beetle once they are actually available on Amazon.
I picked up a Spigen Slim Armor case and love it.
Not too bulky, but great protection, especially on the corners.
Spigen thin and clear for my Gray note 8. Can't beat there prices why pay more then $15 For a great case
Blue Samsung rugged case working great for me.
My note is wearing the slender spigen slim fit. It keeps the size down and doesn't distract from the notes design.
I'm a big fan of Caseology cases. Too bad there isn't an Envoy series for the N8, I really liked the Envoy the Note 7 had. Then again, it looks like they changed the plastic bumper on the Burgundy cases from a regular gold to a rose gold, which IMO doesn't work too well with the burgundy pleather. I also picked up a case from a company called Myrian (Myrrian? I don't remember the exact spelling) and I'm enjoying it. Can't say I'll 100% go back to them because it looks like they do waaaaaay more than phone cases.
I definitely want an Incipio Esquire though. It's a bit more pricy than any other case I've got, though, so it might be a while until I pick one up.
I'm either going with spigen or otterbox for mine
Actually, I'm a big fan of Spigen cases. But I like OtterBox cases from your list, will surely go for this case.
which of these cases can be used with wireless charging without removing?
Pretty much any case will work for wireless charging as long as it's not metal.
I use a metal disc inside the case for a magnetic car mount. I have a wireless charger coming from Samsung... probably have to remove my case to charge every time. have they come up with a solution for this yet?
@kirksucks I use a magnetic mount too, they're great! I work it like this: I buy a few cases (like to change it up anyway.) I get 1 case with decent drop protection, put the magnet on the back & thats case stays in my truck. Once I get home, toss the case in my glove box & switch to 1 of my slim cases I use for at home.
Got the spigen rugged armor in the deep sea blue color and got the screen protectors as well
I ordered the Defender for my preordered Note 8. Anything less than a Defender is a waste of money.
Well my s8 plus is black an my n8 will be gray so it's Spigen clear this time ..yes I know they yellow over time but for $10 I'll get another in 3 months
Would be cool if juggernautcase made one.
Spigen tough Armour with kickstand. Got to get the black option That black on black will look sic. got to keep the tradition alive
Ordered a spigen ultra hybrid s case. Clear but with a kickstand. Thought about getting a cover case, but I remember having one on my Note 3 or 4 awhile back, and I need my screen more accessible than that.
For the money you can't beat the value of a Spigen case I got all mine on eBay . The fit and finish is second to none
The Ultra Hybrid S is as close as perfect for me as a case can get.
I'm currently using it on my S8 and while there are quite a few good clear cases out there, the kickstand makes it the best choice for me.
Spigen are my favorite love how thin they are
the best cases Ive ever had are the generic off-brand TPU cases you find on Amazon for $5. I just keep going back to them.
I'm the same way. They're thin, keep your phone looking fine, and cheap. I may splurge on a Spigen case one day tho. Me starting to like.
After using the clear case from Samsung on the S8 it's hard to go back to anything else. So 'barely there' and it really doesn't detract from the general aesthetics or mess up the infinity display look. And since the new Note is massive, a thin case is truly a good thing to have hehe. So I'm going with Samsung's Protective Cover again :)
Uag should be at the top of that list!
AUG makes awesome cases! =)
I second this one. Just got it for my S7 Edge after my Otterbox started falling apart. It's my 2nd one so far (first one was for the S5) and I love em.
Though I'm pretty much using dbrand skins for my devices most of the time, when I use a case it's always a Ringke. I get them for my wife and kids as well. We must have about 20 in the house. Always a perfect fit, slim, and a nice range of styles and colours.
How do those dbrand skins hold up on the very occasional drop of a phone? I like not adding the bulk, and definitely like the look of them.
The dbrand skins aren't for those looking for much drop protection. The S8/S8+ skins only cover the back glass (precisely) and the sides are exposed.
I went to the skin to get extra grip and avoid all those nasty fingerprints on the glass. I also have Ghost Armor on the front that wraps down the edges. The extra grip of the dbrand makes it far less likely that I'll drop it. I've only dropped it once flat where it landed on it's back. No damage. Once face down, where I'm sure the Ghost Armor prevented a crack.
I really prefer the "almost naked" look and feel. But realistically, even a slim case will give you far more protection.
I would either get Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case, or Samsung's Alcantara Cover.
Is it odd that not a single case maker has come out with cases for the Essential phone, even the Google nexus/pixel has a few prior to launching usually.
Perhaps they know something that we don't....
Case makers are looking to move volumes of their product. That's why we see so many iPhone and Galaxy styles. Look at Spigen for example. They've pretty much stuck with their different lines and made them available to all the popular devices while complimenting their colors.
I guess it also comes down to who wants to work with the case manufacturer. Companies will send them dummy units and specs so they can start making cases months in advance.
Supply and demand. If hardly any demand there's going to be no Supply.
There's no money it. ROI is not there, the time they run the skus buy the material. The amount of people that would buy it, they probably end up losing money.
It's because the PH-1 by Essential does not need a case.
You need to protect your floor from the Essential!
Seriously though, Kitwalz nailed the reason :)