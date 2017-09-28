Kep your Note 8 protected from day one on with a quality case.

The Galaxy Note 8 is shaping up to be a contender for phone of the year. Now that the phone is shipping, it's the perfect time to pick up one of the best cases to keep your new phone protected.

We've broken things down by the manufacturer and offered direct links to some of our favorite styles. But ultimately the choice is yours, and there's a ton of cases to choose from. Here's some of our favorites!

Samsung LED Wallet Cover case

Samsung is always good for creating cases that feature some awesomely unique features for its phones, and few are as cool as the LED Wallet Cover.

This brilliantly-designed case blends screen protection with functionality, allowing you to see the current time and view notifications via LEDs without exposing the screen — all you do is press the power button and presto! This case also features an interior pocket for storing your cash or cards, which can help you cut down on your pocket carry.

You can get yours for $60, or check out Samsung's website to learn about the other cases they offer, too.

OtterBox cases

The Note 8 might be the most expensive flagship phones released in 2017, so you're going to want to keep it protected. When it comes to the best cases, many people instantly think of OtterBox. It has built a solid reputation of making great cases backed by outstanding customer service.

We'll recommend the Commuter Series case since it's a great combination of the rugged protection that OtterBox is known for and a slimmer design so it's easier to slip into a pocket or purse. The Note 8 is already a massive phone

However, you really get what you pay for from OtterBox, which includes the aforementioned customer service that's there to help if any issues pop up.

Speck Presido Grip

Speck cases offer cases that stylish-yet-functional design options for those who want to add a bit of glitz and glamor to their phone.

Consider the Speck Presido Grip, a case that's designed to prevent phone drops by giving you a case with a stylish and grippy exterior. On the inside, Speck says this case is made with Impactium polycarbonate material, which was specifically designed to absorb impacts from drops. But the main reason you'll love this case is for those stylish angled ridges on the back. Combined with the matte finish of this case, your fingers are sure to love the feel of this case. It can be yours for $44.

Ringke cases

Ringke is known for making more flashy cases with interesting designs and patterns to help make your phone stand out from the rest of the pack.

Just check out the Wave case in Coastal Blue, pictured on the right. It's a stylish two-piece case that combines a soft TPU layer with a hard PC shell that's designed brilliantly. The exposed TPU on the back features waves that will feel great in your hands. You can get this case in a number of color combinations, but the best value is the Coastal Blue version which you can get for just $8.99 on Amazon. The other versions are $12, so you can save a few bucks and get arguably the best-looking version of this case from Ringke.

Spigen Rugged Armor case

For those who don't want to sacrifice pocket space for protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a great option.

This sleek, one-piece case is rugged and sleek with carbon fiber accents that looks really nice on taller devices like the Note 8. It's made of rugged TPU material so it's easy to install and features a matte finish for a great look and feel. It's a really slim case, too, so you won't be adding a ton of bulk in exchange for a case that will provide rugged protection. Best of all is the price — you can get this reliable case for just $12 on Amazon.

Incipio Carnaby Esquire Series case

Incipio has a number of cases available for the Note 8, but we're inclined to recommend the exceptionally stylish Incipio Carnaby Esquire Series case.

The Carnaby Esquire Series case is just $35 and stands out from all other cases on this list with its unique cotton-based outer layer. It features a TPU frame that helps disperse the shock from drops and the button covers and port cutouts are precise. It's an elegant solution to keeping your Note 8 protected and available in three subtle shades of grey on Amazon.

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper case

Alright, I know what a lot of you are thinking: I need a case that's going to provide maximum protection for my Note 8; a bumper case just won't cut it!

But as I learned from reviewing the RhinoShield CrashGuard for the Galaxy S8, this isn't your average bumper. RhinoShield has developed a bumper case that offers truly rugged protection where your phone needs it most — in the corners, around the edges, and lips that come up around the front and back panels of glass.

It might be one of those instances where you need to actually try it before you're fully convinced, but if you love being able to show off your brilliant new phone but also want to keep it protected from drop damage, you really can't beat the RhinoShield CrashGuard. You can get yours for just $25.

Which cases are you going to buy?

There's going to be a ton of accessories released for the Galaxy Note 8, but we want to know which are your favorites. Let us know in the comments!