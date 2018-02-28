The Essential Phone was the first phone released by Andy Rubin's new company in 2017 and while it didn't blow away the competition it did offer us phone nerds a sleek new alternative.
With the price of the phone down to just $450 on Amazon and the recent announcement of three new color styles just released, you might be considering picking up the Essential Phone. If you are, you should also considering getting a case.
Do note that the 360-camera accessory will not be compatible with your phone in a case, so that's worth keeping in mind if you find that add-on (currently available for just $75) to be a compelling feature.
- Incipio DualPro
- Incipio NGP Pure clear case
- TUDIA Ceramic Feel case
- Feitenn Flip Wallet case
- Poetic Guardian Full-Body case
Incipio DualPro
Incipio offers a couple case options for the Essential Phone, and what better place to start than with the refined DualPro case.
Offering two layers of rugged protection, this case will keep your Essential phone well protected from scuffs or drop damage. The hardened outer shell features a soft touch finish that'll feel real nice in your hand and overall the design here is pretty minimalist.
Available for $25, this is a great option for the Essential Phone.
Incipio NGP Pure clear case
If you bought your Essential Phone because of it's fresh design choices, you might be wary to cover that ceramic up with an opaque plastic case. Incipio has you covered with this one-piece clear case that offers a clear view of your Essential Phone while keeping it protected.
Made of a flexible polymer material, this is an easy case to install with full coverage around the edges of your phone, including a lip around the screen and protection for the camera around back.
Get yours for just $18 on Amazon!
TUDIA Ceramic Feel case
The Essential Phone was designed with a ceramic backing — not something you see on many major phone releases. If you love the feel of that Ceramic backing but also want to keep it safe, TUDIA offers this case that mimics the same hand feel of the Essential Phone's ceramic while keeping the device itself safe.
To accomplish this, TUDIA designed the case with tempered glass on the back of the case for extra protection — the same rugged stuff used in the best screen protectors. By doing this, they've managed to maintain the look and feel of the Essential Phone which is pretty great.
It's a really thin and minimalist case that's available in five different styles (including the super stylish white marble pictured) for just $20.
Feitenn Flip Wallet case
Looking to add some extra functionality to your phone carry? A wallet case lets you store your ID, credit card, and some cash right along with your phone so everything you need for a night out is in one place.
This case combines synthetic leather or fabric with a soft and clear TPU shell on the inside to provide top-notch protection for your phone. There's a magnetic closure to keep the front flap closed when not in use, and it can also be folded over to be used as a kickstand for watching videos
Get yours for just $12 in your choice of six color styles.
Poetic Guardian Full-body case
Looking for something that combines flashy design with rugged protection? Check out these Poetic Guardian cases.
This is a full-body case that includes a front plate with a built-in screen protector. Combining soft and shock absorbing TPU with rigid PC bumpers offers great protection for your phone.
The back panel is also clear so you can still show off the design of your phone, and it's available in four fun color styles.
These will start shipping from Amazon on March 15. Order yours today for just $17.