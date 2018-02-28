Incipio offers a couple case options for the Essential Phone, and what better place to start than with the refined DualPro case. Offering two layers of rugged protection, this case will keep your Essential phone well protected from scuffs or drop damage. The hardened outer shell features a soft touch finish that'll feel real nice in your hand and overall the design here is pretty minimalist. Available for $25, this is a great option for the Essential Phone. See at Amazon Incipio NGP Pure clear case

If you bought your Essential Phone because of it's fresh design choices, you might be wary to cover that ceramic up with an opaque plastic case. Incipio has you covered with this one-piece clear case that offers a clear view of your Essential Phone while keeping it protected. Made of a flexible polymer material, this is an easy case to install with full coverage around the edges of your phone, including a lip around the screen and protection for the camera around back. Get yours for just $18 on Amazon! See at Amazon TUDIA Ceramic Feel case

The Essential Phone was designed with a ceramic backing — not something you see on many major phone releases. If you love the feel of that Ceramic backing but also want to keep it safe, TUDIA offers this case that mimics the same hand feel of the Essential Phone's ceramic while keeping the device itself safe. To accomplish this, TUDIA designed the case with tempered glass on the back of the case for extra protection — the same rugged stuff used in the best screen protectors. By doing this, they've managed to maintain the look and feel of the Essential Phone which is pretty great. It's a really thin and minimalist case that's available in five different styles (including the super stylish white marble pictured) for just $20. See at Amazon Feitenn Flip Wallet case

Looking to add some extra functionality to your phone carry? A wallet case lets you store your ID, credit card, and some cash right along with your phone so everything you need for a night out is in one place. This case combines synthetic leather or fabric with a soft and clear TPU shell on the inside to provide top-notch protection for your phone. There's a magnetic closure to keep the front flap closed when not in use, and it can also be folded over to be used as a kickstand for watching videos Get yours for just $12 in your choice of six color styles. See at Amazon Poetic Guardian Full-body case