It's early, but we're starting to see some promising cases for the BlackBerry Motion emerge.

The BlackBerry Motion is starting to roll out to lucky owners in (Oh Canada!), which means that it's time to take a look at cases to keep that brand new phone safe.

At launch, the pickings for Motion cases are fairly slim — there are a couple cheap options available on Amazon but we can't recommend them just yet, so buyers beware.

However, there are a handful that we can recommend for all you early adopters, and we'll be updating this article as new options emerge. Here are the best cases for the BlackBerry Motion so far!

Incipio DualPro Case

The DualPro case by Incipio is essentially Incipio's flagship case which they make for nearly all major phones released, including the BlackBerry Motion.

This is a classic case style with no frills or unnecessary accents — just a two-layer case designed to protect your phone protected from drops. The interior is made of shock absorbing TPU while the outer shell is made of rigid polycarbonate with a soft touch finish. Available in all-black for $29.99, this is a reliable case with a classic look.

If you're looking for something with a bit more flash and style, Incipio will also has a Carnaby Esquire Series case available soon, so you may want to keep your eye on that one.

CoverOn FlexGuard Series Case

For those looking for a cheaper, one-piece case you might want to consider the CoverOn FlexGuard series case. Available for just $6 CAD, this case is made of flexible TPU which means that it's easy to put on and will absorb the shock of any drops or impacts so your phone doesn't.

Featuring a simple minimalist look and feel including a raised bevel around the front to protect the screen, this is a slim and lightweight case that's available in your choice of black or as a clear case.

BlackBerry Cases

Longtime BlackBerry fans know that typically some of the best cases for BlackBerry phones are offered by BlackBerry itself, and that appears to be the case with the BlackBerry Motion.

There are two case styles available for the Motion on the BlackBerry Mobile website — the Privacy FlipCase and a classic Hard Shell case.

We've featured the Privacy FlipCase because it's the most intriguing option because it's packed with awesome features like a transparent flip cover that leaves the touchscreen fully functional with the cover closed while also doubling as a privacy shield that limits your screen's viewing angle so you don't have any looky-loos on your daily commute trying to sneak a peak at your screen. There's also a built-in card slot on the back to help free up some space in your wallet.

So far we've only found these cases available for sale from a UK-based online store, but you can also also register for availability updates from the BlackBerry Mobile website.

Anything we missed?

Are there any cases for the Motion that should be on this list? Let us know in the comments!