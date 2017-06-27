What are the best cases for the BlackBerry KeyONE?

The BlackBerry KeyONE is easily the most unique Android phone released in 2017, bringing the physical keyboard back to the mainstream.

If you own a KeyONE, you appreciate that unique design, but you'll also want to keep that new phone protected. That's where a case comes in. We've rounded up a number of the best case options for the KeyONE, including a few clear case options for those who still want that design to shine through.

BlackBerry Pocket Case

For those who don't like the idea of covering the KeyONE's design in a case, BlackBerry offers the elegant pocket sleeve for your phone to keep your phone protected and accessible while you're on the go.

Always a popular option with the BlackBerry crowds, this pocket case features a matte leather finish for a premium look and feel with a window cut out near the top of the screen so you can see the time, date, and your phone notifications at a glance and keep talking the phone is protected. It also features a built-in card slot for storing your ID, credit card or some emergency cash.

BlackBerry Flip Case

Made by TCL Communication, the BlackBerry Flip Case is a precise accessory for your KeyONE. The soft TPU cover secures itself via magnets to the back of the rigid shell when open and features a window so you can see the time and date and your notifications.

The power button on the left edge of the phone is covered but still functional through the soft cover material, and the Convenience key and volume controls are left open on the right. It's an elegant and professional case solution that matches the design of the KeyONE perfectly.

Incipio DualPro Case

Incipio offers its rugged line of DualPro cases for all the top phones including the KeyONE. This case offers two layers of defence against nasty drops and other wear and tear, with a soft TPU inner core and an outer shell made of rigid polycarbonate.

Available in three color options, this opaque case will cover up the unique metal accents around the body of the phone, but it does preserve the overall design of the phone. The lip around the front offers protection for the screen and keyboard while the camera cutout offers ample protection as well. With a soft touch finish, this case will feel nice in your hand while keeping your KeyONE protected.

Ringke Fusion Crystal Clear Case

Want to show off the KeyONE's unique design while also keeping it protected from drops and scuffs? The Ringke Fusion case is the clear winner, offering a precisely designed clear case for the KeyONE.

This case features a dual-layer design with a rugged PC panel on the back and a grippy TPU bumper around the edge. The bumper is available in three options — Crystal Clear, Rose Gold Crystal, and Smoke Black (pictured) — and offers great protection around the corner of your devices and a lip for the screen and keyboard around front. For a slim and sleek case, check out the Ringke Fusion!

Amzer Slim Protective Case

If you're looking for a cheap, slim case for basic protection, check out Amzer's line of cases on Amazon. They offer minimalist case options that are half the price of other KeyONE case options. We'll feature their clear case option here, which is an ultra-thin TPU case that's resistant to oil and scratches. Buttons are covered and accessible, and there's an ample cutout around the camera and flash on the back.

Amzer sells a few other comparable cases for the KeyONE, and offers bundles that include a car charger and cable. It's worth checking out if you're looking to pick up a couple different cases or accessories.

What do you prefer?

Which case are you rocking? Got one you love that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments!

