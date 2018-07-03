The BlackBerry KEY2 is a surprisingly refined follow up to the KEYone, which brought back the physical keyboard in a big way.
Because the KEY2 is an unconventional design, there's a limited number of cases available — even the BlackBerry accessories highlighted on its website are currently unavailable — but we've rounded up some of the best options available if you need to protect your phone right out of the box.
TopACE Clear Case
The KEY2 has doubled down on the unique design of the KEYone, so you're probably going to want a case that lets you show off every detail of your phone while keeping it safe.
This clear case from TopACE will do the trick, offering a minimalist case to keep your phone protected from drops and scratches, with the TPU offering a soft-touch finish that's easy to hold and lightweight.
Get yours for just $8.
fitBAG Suede Leather Pouch Case
The pocket case or sleeve pouch was always a big hit with the old school BlackBerry crowd back in the day, so that's why we're seeing similar style cases for the BlackBerry Android phones.
This hand-sewn cover is designed to precisely fit the KEY2 with a fashionable suede finish on the back and a microfiber lining on the inside that automatically cleans the display a bit every time you slip your phone in and out.
Available in 17 different colors, you can get yours for just $25 knowing it's backed by a 2-year warranty.
Osophter Leather Wallet Flip Case
Don't you agree that the KEY2 and a leather wallet case make a good pair? The KEY2 with its super-functional keyboard and the folio wallet case with its stylish protection around your whole device and the ability to store some cards and cash and eliminate the need for your wallet.
This case also folds up into a kickstand for hands-free viewing, which is always a handy feature even with the shorter screen on the KEY2.
Get this case in either black or brown for just $10.
PUSHIMEI Protective Cover Case
There's currently a lack of heavy-duty cases for the KEY 2, but this one-piece TPU case with re-enforced corners is probably your best bet.
Rather than adding a ton of bulk to your phone, this is a pretty slim case that's got extra protection where you're going to need it most — in the corners.
Along the back is a brushed metal look and carbon fiber accents which look nice, and there's a bit of a lip around the display to keep the screen and keyboard safe.
Get this case for your KEY2 for just $8.
What's your ideal case for the KEY2?
Let us know which style of case you'd love to see for the KEY2 in the comments below.