Which screen protectors work best with cases for Galaxy S8?

To protect or not to protect? That is the question many of us are asking as we debate whether or not to buy screen protectors and cases for the beautifully designed Samsung Galaxy S8

In the forums, there's been a pretty great discussion on the merits of using a screen protector at all on the Galaxy S8. Some folks swear that improvements to Gorilla Glass over the years have made screen protectors obsolete and question why anyone would want to possibly affect the clarity or touch sensitivity of the GS8's beautiful display.

On the other hand, a number of people have had screen protectors take the brunt of drops or scratches, while keeping their phone's screen safe from harm and point out that a purse or something in your pocket (or even those little rivets just outside the front pockets on a pair of jeans) can cause damage seemingly out of nowhere. Fact is, as tough as Gorilla Glass has become, it is always possible for it to get scratched or broken.

No matter where you fall on the debate, the fact is that it's hard to find a screen protector — especially one made of tempered glass — that accommodates the curved screen of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and also lets you use the case of your choosing. Here are a couple options pulled from the forums that seem really promising.

Armorsuit MilitaryShield Galaxy S8 Screen Protector

Made with a durable military-grade film, the Armorsuit MilitaryShield is a thin screen protector that offers edge-to-edge protection. It requires a wet installation, with all the required tools and wipes included in the box. Armorsuit claims that this protector is virtually scratch-proof, with self-healing technology that will help eliminate any minor scratches from keys or pocket sand.

As with most wet install screen protectors, you need to let this thing sit and dry for a good long time (up to 12 hours) to ensure proper adhesion and get a nice clean fit. Attempt to put on a case too soon and you'll have issues around the edges.

This was recommended by PJRed2008 in the forums, who admittedly had issues with their first screen protector and had to get new ones sent out made from an updated template. Since receiving the replacement, they've had no issues. If you ever have an issue with it, you'll want to follow suit and contact Armorsuit's customer service to take advantage of that lifetime replacement warranty.

See at Amazon

Yootech Galaxy S8 Wet Applied Screen Protector

If you're not down to deal with applying a curved glass screen protector on the Galaxy S8, this ultra-thin PET film screen protector from Yootech is a great option. It's a wet-install protector and comes with everything you'll need to clean and prep your phone for a proper installation the first time.

This screen protector is only .15mm thick and offers 95% transparency to keep that beautiful display in full view. Yootech also sells these in two-packs, so if you mess up your first attempt at installing, you've got another shot. If you keep having problems, Yootech offers a lifetime, no-hassle warranty.

Some things to note if you've never done a wet install before: You'll need to let things settle and dry for up to 12 hours for the screen protector to properly set and for any bubbles to leave. If you try to put a case on it before it has set, you may get those ugly lifted edges, so you're best bet is to do the installation in a clean room right before bed, then your phone should be ready by the next morning. If you notice the edge lifting off, you can reapply the spray and let it rest for another 12 hours. Otherwise, you may need to try again from scratch.

See at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass

The Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector was another option that was getting people talking in the forums. The big selling feature for this wet install screen protector is its unique curing process, which uses UV light.

It's proven to be so popular that was out of stock on Amazon all month — but it's finally back in stock and available for a whopping $45. Why is it so expensive? Well, check out this review and installation guide to get an idea of how this tempered glass screen protector uniquely adheres like no other screen protector you've seen before. If the worst case scenario has already occurred and your screen is cracked, think of this as a second chance screen before dropping hundreds of dollars on a proper replacement screen. With a UV light packaged to complete the curing process, this is a pricier option than other screen protectors out there, but based on video review and reviews on Amazon it's an early favorite. I guess time will tell how well the Whitestone Dome Glass holds up in real-life use.

See at Amazon

Where do you land on the screen protector debate?

Are screen protectors and cases a must buy for any new phone you own or do you prefer the naked look and feel? Have you had hands-on experience with a screen protector that others should know about? Let us know in the comments!