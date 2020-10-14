If you're ready for a new phone, you might be able to get a great deal on one, especially with a trade-in. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering savings on new phones for new customers or with a trade-in. AT&T has some of the best deals starting Oct. 14 with savings for new and existing customers on some great devices such as the Galaxy S20 FE.
AT&T: Up to $700 off for new and existing customers
With carrier promotions, it can feel like all of the deals are exclusive to new customers but starting Oct. 14, AT&T has some great savings on phones for new and existing customers alike. Keep in mind that you'll need to trade in your phone to get most of these deals and your actual price will vary depending on the device you trade-in.
To get these savings, you'll need to sign up for a 30-month AT&T installment plan and have or switch to an unlimited plan. If this works for you, you can get up to $700 off of some of the best Android phones. In the Samsung Galaxy series, you can get the Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, ZFlip 5G, and Z Fold2 5G. You can also choose the LG V60 ThinQ 5G or Motorola Razr 5G.
For $10 or $5 per month, you can choose from the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola One 5G, Google Pixel 4XL.
For $5 per month or free, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G or Google Pixel 4.
If you don't have a trade-in and just want a simple smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A11 and LG K40 are free.
T-Mobile: Get a free Galaxy S20 FE 5G
T-Mobile has some great savings with monthly bill credits when you finance a phone for 24 months. You can get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G or the iPhone SE for free with 24 monthly bill credits. You can buy one get one free with a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, or iPhone 11. You can also get 50% off the OnePlus 8 5G, or the REVVL 5G when you add a line.
If you've been wanting to try out a foldable phone, you can get 50% off of the Motorola Razr when you join T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device with 30 monthly bill credits.
There's also an ongoing offer to get a third line free when you join T-Mobile, which is a great deal if you're looking to bring the whole family to a new carrier.
Verizon: Two lines, two $200 Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
Verizon is looking to add new customers with some great deals for people ready to switch to the network. When you bring two lines to Verizon, you can get two Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW phones for $200 with a combination of eGift cards that will apply to the account and a $700 promo credit over 24 months on the second line.
You can also get an LG Wing or Moto Edge+ for free with an eGift card and a 24-month promo credit. You can get the same deal on a Pixel 5 plus $100. If you're looking to try out a foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is up to $800 off when you switch plus a select trade-in.
