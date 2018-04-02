There's nothing simpler than a magnet, and Nite Ize's Steelie solution is one of the best implementations of a magnetic car mount we've seen. Simply stick the small nub to the back of your smartphone or (preferably) phone case, mount the dash portion anywhere you want using the included 3M tape, and connect the two together. The connection between phone and mount is strong enough that, despite the magnet's small size, your phone isn't going to go anywhere, even on a sharp turn or a hard stop. The beauty of this product is that its small size makes it easy to place in cars that aren't always friendly to larger stationary plastic mounts, and this one does the job just as well — often for half the cost. Get it for around $18. See at Amazon iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount

iOttie's Easy One Touch is the Ferrari of wireless charging car mounts. The suction is secure and can withstand even the coarsest of dashboard materials, and on the other end, the phone holder does a great job gripping the Galaxy S9 in and out of a case. There's also an articulating arm that extends up to 8.3 inches, so you can get the phone as close to you as possible (or, as if often the case, as far from the vents as possible). To facilitate wireless charging — yep, it does that, too — there are little feet that can be raised and lowered to find the Galaxy S9's "sweet spot," which is enormously helpful. This $50 accessory also acts as a USB passthrough, so you can plug in another device into the same charging outlet. See at Amazon Anker universal mount

Anker is known for quality products for your phone, and its car mount is no exception. The fundamental idea is the same as the Steelie above but this one is a bit larger and easier to use, and the magnetic plate that attaches to the phone is considerably thinner. Even better, it supports being placed underneath a phone case — the magnet is pretty darn strong — so no one has to see the magnetic plate on the back of your phone when it's out of the car. At $16, this is a bargain, especially since it comes with two plates and two pieces of 3M sticky tape for mounting to an unruly dash. See at Amazon Kenu Airframe+