What's the best car mount for Google Pixel?

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are gorgeous and you're going to want to hold onto them all the time, but that's just plain unsafe when you're driving — and depending where you live, it's often illegal! You need to pick up a great car mount, and we have some favorites to share with you!

Spigen Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount

Spigen makes a lot of really ingeniously designed smartphone accessories, and their Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount is as convenient as it gets. The mount itself quickly and securely clips onto an air vent on the dash.

As the name suggests, this mount secures using magnets. That will require you to attach a metal plate to the back of your phone, or better yet to your Pixel's case. Once installed, all you have to do is hold your phone close to the mount and it pops right on. With no clips or holsters to deal with, you can easily grab your phone with one hand as you leave the car. You can also take the Spigen clip with you and use it as a portable kickstand which holds your phone at the perfect angle for hands-free viewing.

But for all the positives, there are some drawbacks to this design. Adhering the metal plate on the back of your phone may interfere with the way you grip your phone, or leave scratches on the metal. If keeping your Pixel in pristine condition is important to you, you may want to look elsewhere, or slap the metal plate on the inside of a thin case so you can quickly pop your phone out.

Snag it for around $8.

See at Amazon

Nite Ize Steelie

This is definitely the coolest mount on this list. The Steelie is a two-piece mounting system wherein a circular magnet adheres to the back of your Pixel and a spherical magnetic base adheres to your car's dashboard or console.

Hop in the car, and your phone mounts in a snap. This is about as minimalist as it gets in terms of car mounts. Making sharp turns and hitting potholes? No worries: The magnet is super strong and the magnetic ball moves with your phone to prevent it from falling off.

If you want a mounting system that nigh unnoticeable, the Nite Ize Steelie is your slick solution for around $20.

See at Amazon

Kenu Airframe Plus Portable Car Mount+

Minimalism and simplicity are important features for a lot of people. The Kenu Airframe Plus+ is a simple car mount that's slim enough to comfortably fit in your pocket, but still secures your phone by clipping to an air vent.

There's really not too much to this one — no suction cups, adhesives or adjustable arms — so there's less places for this mount to break or fail. The clip is able to mount to any vent type, whether they be horizontal, vertical, angled or circular. It's so portable that you can take it with you and also use it as a kickstand. Simply slip a business card or something of a similar size in the clip on the back and it will stand on its own.

Versatile, simple and portable — what more could you want? Grab it for around $30.

See at Amazon

Ram Mount

The Ram Mount is an adjustable crade-style mount that holds onto your Pixel or Pixel XL with four arms. It adheres to your dashboard or console via a suction cup and is adjustable via its ball socket, which allows you to orient your phone any way you want it.

The holder is spring-loaded, so you can just slide your Pixel in and away you go. It's made of a high-strength composite, aluminum, and stainless steel, so it's durable and strong, sturdily securing your phone. It's a little on the expensive side, at $50, but it's worth it.

See at Amazon

Spigen Style Ring

The Spigen Style Ring is one of those accessories that seems a bit weird when you're looking at it in the box, but is a true game changer once you've become accustomed to all the ways it makes using your phone easier — and that includes its function as a car mount.

The Style Ring sticks to the back of your phone or a case with adhesive (don't worry, it won't leave marks or residue on your phone) with a 360-degree swiveling ring that's the star of the show. Slip a finger through it and you no longer need to death grip your phone while walking down the street or when reading your phone in bed, or set it up as a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

But back to the car mount feature. Arguably the most convenient feature is the little black hook that comes with the Style Ring, which simply attaches anywhere on your dash and allows you to seamlessly attach your phone with the Style Ring so you can use your phone for navigation, playing music, place hands-free phone calls and more. When you arrive at your destination, simply pop the phone off the mount hook and you're on your way! There's no complex rig to install and the hook mount is barely noticeable on your dash.

Our very own CrackBerry Kevin is a huge fan of the Style Ring, so check out his video if you need more convincing. It's available in five different color options so you should be able to find that matches your phone's color. You can pick one up for $14.

See at Amazon

How do you drive with your Pixel?

Did we miss your favorite car mount on our list? Leave us a comment below!