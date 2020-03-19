Best Car Mounts for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

Distracted driving is completely unacceptable given how flagship phones like the Galaxy S20 are designed with so many hands-free features. All you need is a quality car mount and you can use Google Maps, make calls, or stream music while driving with your hands on the wheel.

Keep your hands on the wheel and off your phone

Of all the different car mounts available, we think that the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is probably the best option for most people. We've linked to the style that can be mounted to your dash or your windshield (be sure to check that windshield mounts are legal in your state), but there are also options for air vent mounts or CD slot mounts as well. I'm also a fan of the Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Mount because even though magnetic mounts interfere with wireless charging, they're just so seamlessly eay to use.

For a more premium option that will keep your phone charged, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount. Yes, I'm recommending two iOttie car mounts — the company simply makes some of the best car mounts you can buy. The wireless charging tech adds to the cost here, but considering you also get a car charging adapter too, it's a great bundle to retrofit your car for your new phone.

