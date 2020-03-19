Best Car Mounts for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
Distracted driving is completely unacceptable given how flagship phones like the Galaxy S20 are designed with so many hands-free features. All you need is a quality car mount and you can use Google Maps, make calls, or stream music while driving with your hands on the wheel.
Our go-to choice: iOttie Easy One Touch 4Staff pick
The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is a durable and dependable choice for mounting larger phones in a car. You can install it on your dash or windshield, and it features a telescopic and rotating arm that lets you position your phone at any angle. There are also models with an air vent clip and CD slot adapters.
For landscape navigation: UGREEN Dashboard Clip Car Mount
If your dash traditionally doesn't do well with suction or adhesive mounts, UGREEN offers up a dashboard clip that will grip onto the edge of your instrument panel. It keeps your S20 closer to your eyeline as you drive along and in landscape for better layouts while navigating in Google Maps or Waze.
Value pick: MaxBoost Univeral Magnetic Car Mount
This one requires you to install a magnetic plate on the back of your phone or case, which might be a dealbreaker. However, the convenience of the magnetic hold means its easy to place and remove your phone on the mount. Otherwise, it just clips onto your car air vent and doesn't take up much space on your dash.
Charge your phone on the go: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount
This iOttie car mount includes a USB car charger that delivers power to the QI charging coils so you can wirelessly charge your phone while you drive. The mount is entirely adjustable and the car charger includes an extra USB port for charging a second device. It's also available as an air vent clip or CD slot mount.
Minimalist phone holder: Kenu Airframe Pro Air Vent Car Mount
This compact clamp mount is specifically designed to accommodate larger phones, but its also not so imposing when mounted on a car air vent. It's quick and easy to install and remove, and can easily fit in a carry-on bag or glovebox.
Magnetic color pop: Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount
Magnetic mounts are some of my favorites because they work with a wide variety of phones — including the Galaxy S20 — and tend to last far, far longer than spring-based clip mounts. The magnetic plates will inhibit wireless charging, though, so attach it to a case, not directly to the phone.
Keep your hands on the wheel and off your phone
Of all the different car mounts available, we think that the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is probably the best option for most people. We've linked to the style that can be mounted to your dash or your windshield (be sure to check that windshield mounts are legal in your state), but there are also options for air vent mounts or CD slot mounts as well. I'm also a fan of the Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Mount because even though magnetic mounts interfere with wireless charging, they're just so seamlessly eay to use.
For a more premium option that will keep your phone charged, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount. Yes, I'm recommending two iOttie car mounts — the company simply makes some of the best car mounts you can buy. The wireless charging tech adds to the cost here, but considering you also get a car charging adapter too, it's a great bundle to retrofit your car for your new phone.
