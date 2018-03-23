If you're concerned with compatibility issues, you may want to consider the Samsung Fast Charge Dual-Port Car Charger. This is a great car charger if you regularly drive with a passenger who might also like to charge their phone, or if you need to charge multiple devices on the go. If the space around your car's 12V port is tight, Samsung sells a compact single-port car charger. ($22) that should fit nearly anywhere. If you're more trusting of first-party charging accessories — as you should — it's definitely worth spending a bit more for something directly from Samsung. You can get yours from Amazon for $16. See at Amazon Anker Powerdrive 2

Anker is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to charging your phone, and the PowerDrive 2 is one of the best car chargers you can buy, earning accolades from the Wirecutter as the best USB car charger you can buy. The PowerDrive 2 sports two USB ports and while it doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge, it instead uses Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies to offer up to 4.8 amps or 2.4 amps per port, which both can be used to safely charge two devices simultaneously. Available in your choice of black or white and backed by Anker's 18-month warranty, you can get the PowerDrive 2 for just $9 on Amazon — although you'll need to supply your own USB-C cable. See at Amazon iOttie Easy One-Touch 4 QI Wireless Charging Mount

The Galaxy S9 allows for wireless charging, so why not take advantage of that fact while charging your phone in your car? This car mount from iOttie is one of the best I've tested, and worked quite well with the Galaxy S8 — even with a case on. It includes a 12V adapter with a hardwired cable for supplying power to the mount that includes a secondary USB port for charging an additional device the wired way. With a telescopic arm and mounting options for the dash or windshield, this is a very versatile car mount that will charge your Galaxy S9 as you drive. See at Amazon Aukey Dual USB Car Charger w/ Quick Charge 3.0