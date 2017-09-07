What's the best way to keep your Galaxy Note 8 charged in your car?

Samsung's latest marvel is the Galaxy Note 8, a gorgeous device that's packed with awesome features and specs. The only glaring shortcoming might be the battery, which is slightly smaller compared to the Note 7 and Galaxy S8+.

Fortunately, the Note 8 offers multiple different ways to keep it charged on the go, with USB-C fast charging along with Qi wireless charging capabilities. With the right accessories, you can be sure that you always arrive with a full charge. Charge your phone in your car with one of these great accessories.

iOttie iTap Wireless Car Charger

We spent some time testing the iOttie iTap Wireless Car Charger with the Galaxy S8 and it proved to be a fast and reliable wireless charger for inside your car.

There are two mount styles included: one for your car and one for your work desk. The car mount is quick and easy to install on your dash and includes a ball joint to adjust the viewing angle. The magnetic hold is strong and the wireless charging is nearly instantaneous; the built-in fan helps to disperse the heat and keep your phone cool. The only thing that may give you pause is the metal plate that needs to adhere to your phone somehow.

You can slap it on the back of the phone itself, or opt for an ultra thin case that will still allow for wireless charging. There's no getting around the fact that adding anything that breaks up the Note 8's flow is going to turn some folks off, but if you're looking for pure performance from a wireless car charger, the iOttie iTap is worth your consideration (even if it is $70).

Dodocool Qi Wireless Charger

So you want to wirelessly charge your phone in your car, but you're more than fine compromising for a cradle rather than attaching anything to your phone. No problem, check out the Dodocool Q1 Wireless Charger. It's compatible with the Galaxy S8, so it should be good to go for the Galaxy Note 8 as well.

It includes both a suction cup mount and an air clip mount so you can attach it to your dash whichever way works best. All you need to do is lay your phone in the cradle and it instantly starts charging, which will be indicated by the LED — green for standby and blue for charging. As usual with wireless charging, it will work best if you don't have a case on your phone.

You can get the 3-coil version for $40, which will work best with the larger body of the Note 8.

Tronsmart Dual USB Car Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

Charging your phone via a wired connection is still the fastest way to keep your smartphone charged. With most Android manufacturers moving over to USB-C, this Tronsmart Dual USB Car Charger includes a built-in USB Type-C cable for your Note 8 and future phones, while also giving you an extra USB port for your passenger to use.

This particular charger is able to maintain solid voltage while your Note 8 draws significant amperage, meaning that fast charging is both fast and safe. I

If you're looking for very reliable fast charging car charger that won't let you down, grab a Tronsmart for just $15.

Nekteck USB Type-C Car Charger

Got a smaller car and need a compact car charger? This option from Nekteck includes a built-in Type-C cable that's perfect for charging your Galaxy Note 8.

It includes Smart Sense IC Technology, which will intelligently identify your device and deliver the optimal charging speeds. You're also able to fully charge a second phone with full charging speeds using the secondary USB port, whether that be a Chromebook, Nintendo Switch or any other USB-C device.

It's a sleek and ultra compact little charger that just delivers power when you need it and is available for just $16 on Amazon.

AUKEY USB-C Car Charger

The Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 charger is a great option for keeping your Note 8 charged while driving. And with three ports (two full-size USB and one USB-C), you'll be able to charge multiple devices on the go.

Aukey includes a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, so you won't have to go out and get an extra one for the car.

You get the full range of Quick Charge options with the Aukey Quick Charge, so there's no worry of overloading devices that may draw less power. Aukey has gained a solid reputation for making great products, so this $16 car charger is a great deal.

