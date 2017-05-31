Keep your Pixel charged while out on the road. Here are our favorite USB-C car chargers.
Updated May 2017: Added the Belkin USB-C car charger as an option.
We've all been there (some of us more than others): You hop in your car ready to rev on the road and then you check your phone — it's dying at a rapid pace! You've barely enough battery life to get to your destination. Well, that's what car chargers are for, and if you've a Google Pixel, this next list should be particularly resonant for you. Here are some of the best car chargers you can buy for your Pixel or Pixel XL.
Belkin
The Belkin car charger with removable 4-foot USB-C cable is consistently suggested as one of the better car chargers for USB-C compatible devices. Make sure that you purchase the 27-watt version, however, which is capable of delivering enough power to rapidly charge your Pixel or Pixel XL. It can power your tablet and Chromebook in the car, too.
Tronsmart
Tronsmart's car charger with a built-in USB-C cable is easily your best option for keeping your Pixel juiced on the road.
The attached USB-C cable means no need to remember one every time you drive, and the USB Type A port is handy for charging another device at the same time via Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0. Your Pixel will charge quickly and efficiently, thanks to USB 3.1 and its delivery of 5V at 3A.
If you want a car charger that has exactly what you need to keep your Pixel going, check out the Benson-approved Tronsmart 33W dual USB charger.
Pleson 3-port
Pleson's charger features two USB Type A ports and a USB-C, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time! The USB-C port is USB 3.1, so your Pixel will charge quickly, giving you a significant charge in about a half-hour.
This charger has built-in safeguards so that your Pixel doesn't fry, with automatic shut-off in case of a power surge, overheating, or an overcurrent.
If you want to charge up your Pixel, as well as a couple other devices while you're on the go, then check out Pleson's 3-port charger.
Maxboost
Maxboost's 35W charger is another to feature a built-in USB-C cable, so you never have to worry about forgetting yours at home. The other USB port is great for any of your Quick Charge 2.0 devices and charges with up to 18W (12V/1.5A, 9V/2A, 5V/2A).
The handiest part of this charger is its muted light-up ring that shines when plugged in. It's dimmed so as not to distract you while you drive.
This charger comes in black or white, each with a blue LED ring, so you can match it to any color Pixel you have!
Nekteck
Nekteck is yet another charger that features a built-in USB-C charger, so you need only bring your Pixel when you hit the road — no extra cables needed!
The USB-C cable comes in a straight or curled version, which is handy if you happen to tangle your cables pretty often.
Your Pixel will be charged as quickly as possible, thanks to USB 3.1 and your other devices can be charged through the USB Type A port at up to 2.4A.
Vinsic
Vinsic's charger features both a USB-C port and a USB Type A port, so you can charge your Pixel and another device at the same time. You'll need to bring cables along, since this charger doesn't have anything built-in.
Your Pixel won't be cooked, thanks to overcurrent, overcharge, and overvoltage protection, and the LED indicator lets you know when the charger is ready to juice up your devices.
Your picks?
Are you using an awesome USB-C charger that we didn't mention? Let us know in the comments below!
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Best Car Chargers for Google Pixel
I use an AXGIO 36W Dual USB Car Charger (both ports are Quick Charge 3.0) combined with AUKEY USB-C to USB A 3.0 Braided Nylon cables.
Works like a charm!
Darn! I have an LG V20 with a USB-C port. I guest none of these chargers will work for it.
why wouldnt it? these are USB C chargers, the pixel uses the same charger,
Sorry, I thought the sarcasm was clear. ;-)
It's asinine that they state the chargers are just for the Pixel; Google obviously paid them for the mention. Not that I have anything against Google, but it's clear that AC does not provide unbiased news coverage. I'm sure they are well paid for their positive stories.
I use the Vinsic with my Moto Z Force DROID.
I have the Tronsmart in 2 cars. Good decision.
I bought Belkin car charger. And also listed on google site work great have warranty if the charger damaged your device.
Mike,
Given that you've entitled your article "Best Car Chargers" I think you should consider editing it to include the ones actually best suited to do the job, namely those certified and compliant with USB-C PD spec. While all of these might be safe to use and functional, the Belkin charger does have such compliance and is the best. These might represent better value to some, but if that's what you're wanting to present you should alter the title to "Best Value" - or at a minimum mention the Belkin and give a disclaimer as to the others shortcoming.
Yeah, the biggest advantage to the Belkin (beyond warranty and being PD spec compliant) is that it'll be pretty future proof as it should be able to handle any V/A combination in most future compliant devices (up thru the smaller tablets anyway). One of the first to claim that.
Biggest disadvantage is it's a 1 port charger which makes it pretty inconvenient for some of us.
Been waiting for this, thanks guys!
Random question because I am having trouble finding the article about it. Did you guys post about a battery backup that has two USB C ports, allowing one to charge it faster than normal? Or did I read about it on another website. I want to purchase it but for the life of me I cannot find it.
Perhaps a reference to the Benson Google Sheet would be appropriate for ratings and suggestions
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vnpEXfo2HCGADdd9G2x9dMDWqENiY2kg...
According to this spreadsheet put together by Benson and Nathan K, the Tronsmart charger should be avoided: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vnpEXfo2HCGADdd9G2x9dMDWqENiY2kg...
So is it approved or not?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GUVNHS4?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsubtag=UU...
This is rated a 3 (Definitely Get) on the linked chart above, I ordered it.
Just an FYI to people using the above link. The one the link points to is a 5V/3A car charger, which is fine, but will only supply 15w of power, when the Pixel supports up to 18w of power at 9V/2A. If you click the dropdown on the page and choose the 27 watt car charger, that one can do the full 18w the Pixel supports. Sadly, the 27 watt charger is out of stock at the moment pretty much everywhere.
Hey - just a heads up. According to the spreadsheet the charger DOES work, but you need to ensure you get model CCTA/ASIN:B01LYCC432.
Benson has an updated review on the item - it's the top rated review for it on amazon.
I am using the Vinsic charger or some variant that looks the exact same. I think it might be the Monoprice one actually because I wanted the front to be black. I think there are really only about 5 different chargers out there and companies buy them up and slap their own logo on them. Seems to work well and fast charges my Nexus 5X.
What about Android Auto? Whatever cable I use for my car's USB port enables only "Charging Slowly" on my Pixel. Do you guys have any recommendation on a cable that will allow faster charging?
If your car doesn't have a USB Type C port (I'm not aware of any cars that do), I do not believe you will ever achieve the fastest charge rate. It's not an issue of the cable that you're using, it's the USB port in your car.
That's going to be up to the car, not the cable. The issue there is the car's just providing a standard USB output ... which is probably less than 1A. Hence the 'charging slowly'.
Thanks, guys. I purchased a USB C to A cable to try out in the car and it said "charging rapidly", but that worries me a bit. I'm fine with a regular "charging" message but "Charging Rapidly" seems like it'll be bad for the phone and/or the car. Not sure if it's safe to use that cable.
Charging rapidly is what it should say if it's charging close to the correct speed. i say that based on my 6P as that is what it says when using the correct chargers.
USB C to A shouldn't be "charging rapidly". I would question the equipment you are using.
Yeah, I agree. I don't think this cable is following any standard. Will stop using it.
Yep...better to be safe than sorry. It sounds like the cable isn't adhering to the standard. I'm using a Techmatte one right now as we speak and it only says "Charging", not "Charging rapidly".
You're better off either with an in-spec cable (which will bet you standard 'charging' at best) or with a separate charger if your car still has free 12V jacks.
Funny thing is, the cable I'm using is the A to C that came with the Nexus.
The Vinsic is approved by Benson, it just dips below 3A when you connect a 2nd device to charge.
So does Benson not approve the car chargers sold on Google Play by Google? Belkin manufactured
So I'm going to answer my own question and stop coming to this website because this is the third time I've gotten false information. Benson DOES NOT approve the Tronsmart car charger. He does approve the Belkin one sold on Google Play. Bye Android Central you fail.
He did approve the charger after it was updated, as you can see: https://www.amazon.com/review/RX4U3GW1TUBNH?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsubtag=UUacUdUcU1747889
Thanks for this link! This helps clear up things a lot. Looks like the problems were resolved, but the Tronsmart still only charges at 5V/3A instead of the Pixel's max 9V/2A. So if we wanted to get the best charge, the Belkin charger mentioned in other comments is probably still the best option.
15W vs 18W isn't a huge difference tbh, and probably matters most when the phone is really low on battery... Either is far better than the 10W or so that you'd eke out over an older charger with a Type A to C cable, which seems to be what a lot of people are doing.
Why do you waste your time reading anything if you're only going to read part of it? As others have pointed out, this charger IS Benson approved after the updates. So bye, pilot25, YOU fail....
It was just updated to approved I'll give you that but it isn't the only car charger approved. So its still false information.
The Tronamart one was later approved and I think his Amazon review reflects that, it's got an update. It isn't listed on the popular Drive spreadsheet which is actually not maintained by Benson but by some other volunteer. I'm still a little wary of the Tronsmart because of the different revisions...
Benson actually used the Nekteck as his personal charger for a while but I don't think he ever formally reviewed it, seems like one of the more solid ones despite the somewhat short cable. He formally reviewed the Vinsic which has some shortcomings, but will charge a TypC phone just fine (might starve a second Type A device tho).
I believe Benson has recently commented he's now actually using the Berlking being sold on Play, but it's pretty pricey for a single port IMO... If you actually need to charge tablets and larger devices it's the best bet yet tho. As far as the Maxboost and the Pleson, you're on your own.
AC probably shouldn't be recommending those last two without some technical testing, specially if they implement any form of non-PD QC on Type C which is actually a violation of the spec. I recently ordered the Vinsic & Neckteck myself, for two different cars, really needed removable cables on one, still otw.
Guy didn't test any of them hence stock photos and no real world usage results but he got free chargers for his friends.. I've told google I don't want this site coming up on now but still pops up on my nexus10 :(