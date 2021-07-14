Looking to sign up for one of the best VPN for Canada but don't exactly know where to begin? Canada is known for having many of the world's strictest security and privacy laws, such as being able to keep personal information for several months and send data to foreign governments through the Five Eyes Alliance. Although the Canadian government's aim may be to clamp down on issues such as cybercrime and terrorism, some could argue that such laws violate people's fundamental right to privacy. By using a virtual private network (VPN), Canadians are able to browse the web anonymously and securely. But privacy aside, there are many other benefits of using a VPN. You can unblock geo-restricted content and platforms, stop internet service providers (ISPs) from intentionally slowing your Wi-Fi connection, shop around for the best deals and improve gaming performance among many other benefits. The vast majority of premium VPN providers have set up server networks across Canada, but given that there's so much choice out there, it's pretty difficult to choose the best one for you. To help, we've rounded up the best VPNs for Canadians.

1. ExpressVPN - The best VPN for Canada overall Pros Easy to use

Hundreds of Canadian servers

Access to major streaming platforms Cons Users only able to connect 5 devices We rank the British Virgin Islands-based company as the best VPN for Canada, operating a large number of reliable, high-speed servers in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal. Be sure to check out our full ExpressVPN review and more information below as to why. Like most premium VPN providers, ExpressVPN offers apps for a range of different smartphones, tablets, computers and streaming devices - and will enable you to access geo-restricted content on Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and many other major platforms. When it comes to security and privacy, ExpressVPN provides best-in-class features such as a built-in kill switch, strong AES-256 encryption, a zero logs policy and the OpenVPN protocol. The app is also easy-to-use, allowing users to find and connect to the fastest available server via a built-in speed test feature. If you ever experience an issue and need help, you'll be happy to learn that ExpressVPN offers how-to guides and a 24-hour live chat via its website. Other plus points include unlimited bandwidth, the ability to stop ISPs from intentionally slowing down your WiFi connection, a global server network and 30 days to get your money back. But what's disappointing is that you can only connect up to five devices. : ExpressVPN

: NordVPN

: Surfshark VPN

: IPVanish VPN

: CyberGhost VPN ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

2. NordVPN - A VPN provider that puts security and privacy first Pros Apps for all major devices and platforms

Lots of great security and privacy features

Vast server network in Canada Cons You can only connect 6 devices NordVPN consistently ranks among the top 5 VPN providers across the world, and like ExpressVPN, it has a significant presence in Canada. Here, it runs more than 400 servers among its global network of over 5200 servers. It's definitely one of the best VPNs in terms of security and privacy, providing unique features such as 'Double VPN'. With the latter, your online traffic will travel via two servers - instead of just one - in order to protect user data. What's more, NordVPN comes with other advanced security and privacy features such as a DNS leak test, protection against malware and intrusive adverts, an externally audited zero logs policy, a built-in kill switch and robust encryption. The company offers easy-to-use apps for all major devices and platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS and Linux, and you can connect up to 6 devices on a single subscription. There's also support for P2P, 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee if this provider isn't for you. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN

3. Surfshark - Great Canadian VPN provider with no limits Pros 90 servers in Canada

Support for unlimited devices

Multi-platform apps Cons Some VPNs offer larger server networks Surfshark is another well-rounded, feature-packed VPN app that offers a decent server network in Canada. In total, the company operates 90 servers across three Canadian locations. One thing that sets Surfshark apart from other VPN providers is that it allows users to connect as many devices as they want on a single subscription. That's great if you live in a crowded family household or own loads of gadgets. In terms of security and privacy, Surfshark certainly doesn't disappoint. It comes with features like a kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, a camouflage mode, AES-256 encryption, multiple protocols to choose from and a no logs policy. Another impressive feature is CleanWeb, which will protect you against malware, phishing, web trackers and adverts. There are apps for Chrome, Firefox, Android, iOS, MacOS, Windows, Linux, Fire TV and Trust DNS, and over 3200 servers across the globe. As is pretty standard, Surfshark provides 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee should you want to cancel your subscription. Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark

4. IPVanish - Great all-round VPN Pros Neat security and privacy features

Decent Canadian server network

Apps for all major platforms Cons You can't access iPlayer Claiming to be the "best Canada VPN", IPVanish has servers in major cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. That's alongside a global network of over 1600 servers, meaning you needn't worry about a lack of choice. Overall, IPVanish is a force to be reckoned with. It provides over 40,000 shared IP addresses, unlimited bandwidth, 256-bit encryption, a zero logs policy, a choice of several VPN protocols (IKEv2, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec) and easy-to-use apps for various devices and platforms. With IPVanish, you can quickly access geo-restricted content on major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. But unfortunately, this isn't the case for BBC iPlayer. So if you love watching British television programs, you're better off choosing another provider. That said, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee to test it out, and it even allows for unlimited device connections now unlike other services which have a cap on the number of devices you can use at the same time. IPVanish VPN IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today! From $3.75 per month at IPVanish