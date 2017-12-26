A calendar app can help keep track of your busy schedule.

With a busy, awesome life full of parties, appointments, and work deadlines, keeping track of everything on your schedule can seem almost impossible. Unless of course, you've got a handy calendar app in your pocket to help ensure you don't accidentally overbook yourself or miss your niece's recital. With that in mind, we've put together our favorite calendar apps for android.

Check out our picks here!

Google Calendar

Google's own calendar app has been refined over the years to a point where it's both elegant and functional. And it's not just for Google stored calendars, either, with support for "all calendars on your phone, including Exchange."

Some of the nifty features on hand include a schedule view with photos and maps of places you'll be heading to, smart suggestions on places, people and the ability to create calendar events based on reservations for things like flights and restaurants that appear in your Gmail inbox.

Sometimes stock is more than enough. Google's calendar app is more than capable to handle all your scheduling needs while keeping things simple and clean. With the power of Google behind it, this app is smart enough to suggest titles, contacts, and places as you type in your event information. It will also automatically scan your Gmail and add reservations for flights, restaurants and more if you allow permission for it. Essentially, if you've enjoyed using other Google products and apps, you'll be more than happy with everything that Google has included here.

If it didn't already come pre-loaded on your phone, you can get it for free. Additionally, Google Calendar also works with Google Assistant. So you can ask your Assistant to add an item to your calendar and be done with it! With the latest update, you can now drag and drop events within your calendar as well, making it easy to reschedule an event without taking too much time to do it.

Download: Google Calendar

Microsoft Outlook

Not the first app you might think of when looking for a calendar, but the truth is that Microsoft Outlook on Android is really good. It combines your email, including Gmail, and calendars, including Google, inside one app so you can manage both in one hit.

Microsoft Outlook is a good option if you want to access your email and calendar all in one place, with access to great features. Event icons are just one of the features that the Sunrise team has brought into the fold. Try typing "coffee" or "lunch" the next time you create an event and just see what happens in your agenda view. Outlook gets regular patches to streamline the user process, and recently they added functionality for 10 new languages including Uzbek and Bosnian Latin.

Download: Microsoft Outlook (free)

DigiCal Calendar

Being able to personalize not just the content of your calendar, but also the way it looks and acts is a perk that just about everyone would like to take advantage of. That's also exactly what DigiCal does. You can switch between nine different themes, color code events, and even view multiple agendas all at once.

There are six different widgets you can use to keep an eye on your calendar from your home screen, and you also get access to the weather profile so that you can plan your day accordingly. If you like to color code things in order to keep better track, there are 42 different colors available for you to use.

Download: DigiCal Calendar (free)

How do you keep track?

There are plenty of excellent calendar apps out there but these are our pics for the best of the best. Do you have a favorite calendar app that ought to have been on our list? Let us know about it in the comments below!