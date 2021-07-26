Best C by GE bulbs Android Central 2021

When adding smart light bulbs to your smart home setup, there are a lot of options to choose from, but the best C by GE bulbs are a great place to start. This highly reputable brand has developed some of the best smart light bulbs around today, and fortunately, they're all compatible with major voice assistants so that's one thing less to fret about. These are the top C by GE bulbs to consider.

No hub necessary : C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart LED A19 Bulbs Staff Pick No hub is required to set up these long-lasting C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart LED A19 Bulbs, meaning that you can directly connect each bulb to your Wi-Fi and control them with your favorite Alexa or Google voice assistant. With the Cync mobile app, you can even turn your home lights on or off when you're away from home, so it's really "lights out" when you say it is. You can get these 9.5W energy-saving bulbs to replace your older 60W bulbs by purchasing a single or double pack, offered in either full color, tunable white, and soft white. $28 at Amazon (2-pack) Bedside browsing : C by GE Full Color Direct Connect LED BR30 Smart Light Bulbs If you're looking for a smart floodlight then the C by GE Full Color Direct Connect LED BR30 Smart Light Bulbs are the way to go. Like the A19 version, these bulbs connect to voice assistants easily and can be operated away from home. With a full-color bulb, you'll be able to pick from millions of colors to set the mood, and with the tunable white you're able to adjust the color temperature between warm, amber, and cool, bluish tones. These are perfect for the lamp next to your couch or bed and use 84% less energy than average 65W bulbs. $57 at Amazon (2-pack) Dimmable : C by GE Smart Home Bundle Pack with Smart Dimmer The C by GE Smart Home Bundle Pack with Smart Dimmer is a great choice if you want two smarter bulbs, but still appreciate having a switch from which you can turn your lights on and off or simply dim them. Like with the newer Direct Connect models you'll still be able to set schedules and create the perfect white light ambiance in your dining room or by your bed, though you'll need a smart plug for out-of-home control or voice controls with Google or Alexa. But thanks to the bundle you'll be able to install your battery-powered smart dimmer switch anywhere you want with adhesive tape and still use it like in the good old days. $48 at Amazon Night and day : C by GE A19 C-Life and C-Sleep Smart LED Light Bulbs The C-Life and C-Sleep smart bulbs come in a pack of four. The C-Sleep bulb automatically changes color throughout the day with three temperature settings, making it a perfect fit for your bedroom or home office. The C-Life bulb, on the other hand, is better suited for the living room where the option to dim your lighting is more than enough. Setting up these bulbs can be done through the C by GE app, where you can immediately make brightness adjustments and control your lights throughout your home as well as group bulbs together. $20 at Amazon (4-pack) Remote controllable : C by GE Starter Kit Remote If you're just getting started with smart bulbs, why not purchase a starter kit with a single bulb to test it out first? This A19 soft white bulb comes with a handy remote to dim your lighting to create the perfect vibe. Though you can connect this bulb to Google or Alexa, you'll need a smart plug first, so this kit is really best if you like the idea of using a remote more than your phone. Like other C by GE bulbs, you can set scenes and schedules for all occasions. $21 at Amazon

The best C by GE bulbs will light up your smart home

C by GE Full Color Direct Connect smart bulbs are a great place to start when building out your smart home. But the smart A19 bulb, in particular, will work with most sockets that you have in your home, and it conveniently doesn't require a hub of any kind to support Google Assistant or Alexa. By simply connecting to the C by GE app you can easily pair your bulb and start changing your lighting to the color or tone you want it. When you're watching a movie, having company over for dinner, or reading in bed, you're able to adjust your lighting accordingly and you can also set schedules if you're someone who turns the lights on and off at the same times each day.

If you prefer to have a classic dimmer switch or even a dimmer remote, you can always opt for C by GE's older smart bulbs with the C by GE Starter Kit Remote or the C by GE Smart Home Bundle Pack with Smart Dimmer. These remotes and switches are handy if you haven't yet set up voice controls or you've lost sight of your phone and want to be able to quickly adjust the lighting of your room. But if the best voice assistant integration is a key priority, then you're better off sticking with one of the Direct Connect models.