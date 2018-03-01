Best Buy is one of the United State's largest electronics retailers, but effective May 31, 2018, all of its Mobile stores will be shut down.

This news broke after Reuters obtained an internal memo that'd been sent out to Best Buy employees, and with this decision, 250 locations will be no more.

Best Buy Mobile outlets are much smaller compared to the main Best Buy stores, with their average size coming in at 130 square meters as opposed to 3,716 square meters. Best Buy first launched its Mobile storefronts shortly before the launch of the iPhone in 2007 as a place dedicated to selling smartphones, but according to Best Buy executive Hubert Joly, "the cost of operations in our mobile standalone stores is higher than in our big box stores."

Any employees working at Best Buy Mobile locations will receive help from Best Buy in finding other jobs within the company, and those that choose to leave after May 31 will be given severance packages.

Despite this shakeup in the U.S., the 52 Best Buy Mobile stores in Canada will remain fully operational.

