Getting a helping hand with new technologies is often essential, and leveraging the resources behind its Geek Squad program, Best Buy's launching a new initiative called Total Tech Support .

Best Buy Total Tech Support costs $199.99 per year and gives subscribers access to 24/7 tech support no matter when or where they bought the product they're having trouble with. In other words, you can use Total Tech Support even if you purchased an item somewhere other than Best Buy.

The service has been in testing over the last few months by 230,000 people to "set up, troubleshoot or fix" various tech products over 400,000 times.

You can use your Total Tech Support subscription to get support from Geek Squad agents in-store, by phone, online, and through the Best Buy Home mobile app. In addition to the 24/7 help, Total Tech Support members also get a few extra perks, including —

$49.99 in-home service appointments (e.g. TV mounting and appliance installation)

20% off repairs and advanced services

20% off Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare plans

Best Buy Total Tech Support is available right now and can be purchased via the link below.

