Just a little over a month ago, HP announced the Chromebook x2 — a 2-in-1 Chromebook that can function as a traditional laptop or work as a 12.3-inch tablet thanks to a detachable keyboard.

The Chromebook x2 is looking like one of 2018's best Chrome OS gadgets so far, and you can now pre-order it for yourself at Best Buy.

The x2 will set you back $599, and you're getting a lot of computer for the price. That 12.3-inch display is an IPS panel and has a crisp resolution of 2400 x 1600. Intel's Core m3 and 4GB RAM are used to power everything and are accompanied by 32GB of eMMC flash storage and Intel HD Graphics 615.

In addition to the detachable keyboard, the x2 also comes with an included stylus that can easily be housed on the side of the keyboard when you're not using it. Even better, HP says its ultra-strong hinge makes typing on the x2 feel like a traditional laptop despite its convertible nature.

Best Buy's website indicates that the Chromebook x2 will be available in-stores on June 7, but this could vary depending on which part of the country you live in.

See at Best Buy