With retailers across the country limiting store hours and shutting down, it's getting harder and harder to go somewhere and buy something right now. Luckily, most of them are still offering online shopping, including Best Buy. The nationwide retailer has announced that it will be closing the doors to its more than 1,200 stores and will only offer delivery or the option for curbside pickup.

Part of this change means that Best Buy will no longer bring large packages in your home or set them up, which is something you'll want to consdier when buying larger items like big screen 4K TVs, freezers, and other appliances. This decision is made to protect its employees, along with all customers. A note from the CEO Corie Barry reads:

"The situation we're facing as a company and as individuals is unprecedented and changing at a pace all of us are working to keep up with. We are making the best decisions we can with two goals in mind: protecting employees, customers and their respective families, while trying our best to serve the millions of Americans who rely on us for increasingly vital technology ... We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food ... As we meet the demand for these necessities, we are adjusting how we operate in many ways to improve safety."

These changes don't mean that you can't shop at Best Buy, it just means that some of the processes around shopping there are a bit different. Let's dive into it.

Is Best Buy open today?

Best Buy has announced that the company will be closing its store locations to customers effective immediately. This means that you won't be able to go inside your local Best Buy store to shop around, though that doesn't mean you can't buy from them. Best Buy has employees working in the stores to fulfill online orders for curbside pickup, so anything available in your local store should be able to be picked up the same day.

What should you buy from Best Buy?

Best Buy sells more than just basic electronics, and there are a lot of things that the retailer still has in stock that you may want to purchase. We've surfed through the website to find some of our favorites and listed them below for your browsing pleasure. You can always search the site yourself and see if anything you need is available for a local in-store pickup.

