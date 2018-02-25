The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are iterative updates over last year's flagships, but they do come with all-new cameras with adjustable apertures and a more sensible location for the fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S9+ also has 6GB of RAM, 2GB more than last year.
Both phones will make their debut in the U.S. on March 16, with pre-orders set to kick off from this Friday, March 2. If you're interested in Samsung's latest flagships, Best Buy is rolling out a $100 discount on Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders for those picking up the devices on March 2.
The deal is valid for one day only, and the caveat here is that the discount isn't available on the unlocked variant or for Sprint Flex Lease customers — you'll have to pick up a carrier-branded version of either device. The $100 discount will be automatically applied if you're paying full price upfront, and if you're going the instalment route, the discount will be reflected in the form of bill credits.
The unlocked model of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is also the most affordable at $719.99 and $839.99 respectively, and T-Mobile is matching those prices. Unfortunately, you won't be able to pick up T-Mobile variants of either device at Best Buy, but the $100 pre-order discount makes other carrier options that much more enticing.
For instance, AT&T's variant of the Galaxy S9 goes down to $690 with the $100 discount, and you'll be able to pick up the Galaxy S9+ for $815.
Best Buy is also offering up to $350 when you trade in a Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or the Galaxy S8 Active, as well as the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or the iPhone 8 Plus. Those looking to upgrade from the LG V30/V30+, Pixel 2/2 XL, Galaxy S7, S7 edge, or the Galaxy S7 Active will receive a $300 credit.
Customers making the switch from the Galaxy S6 series, the Note 5, first-gen Pixels, LG G6 or the V20 will get a $150 trade-in credit. The trade-in offer is available in-store only, and you'll receive the credit in the form of a Best Buy gift card.
Interested in taking up Best Buy on its offer? You'll be able to receive the $100 pre-order discount on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on March 2.