The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are iterative updates over last year's flagships, but they do come with all-new cameras with adjustable apertures and a more sensible location for the fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S9+ also has 6GB of RAM, 2GB more than last year.

Both phones will make their debut in the U.S. on March 16, with pre-orders set to kick off from this Friday, March 2. If you're interested in Samsung's latest flagships, Best Buy is rolling out a $100 discount on Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders for those picking up the devices on March 2.

The deal is valid for one day only, and the caveat here is that the discount isn't available on the unlocked variant or for Sprint Flex Lease customers — you'll have to pick up a carrier-branded version of either device. The $100 discount will be automatically applied if you're paying full price upfront, and if you're going the instalment route, the discount will be reflected in the form of bill credits.