There are legitimate questions surrounding whether or not you should go with a U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8, but for those who are all-in on the unlocked bandwagon this is a great deal. Just a week after the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale, Best Buy is already offering "open-box excellent" condition Galaxy S8s for nearly $100 off — setting you back just $637.99. The open-box Galaxy S8+ is $725.99, also nearly $100 off.

What does "open-box excellent" mean? Well, Best Buy describes it as "Product looks brand new and includes all original parts and accessories." That means we're basically talking about phones that were purchased (perhaps as a gift), and then returned within their return window. Since Best Buy can't technically sell it as "new" anymore, it has to drop the price and sell as an open-box deal — even though the phone shows no signs of use.

This is effectively a brand new phone for nearly $100 off.

There are apparently enough of these open-box models that Best Buy is even selling them online, so you don't have to go to a local store and hunt down the deal. Rather than the free two-day shipping that Best Buy offers on its new products, these open-box units are free "standard" shipping — but hey, you're also saving a good chunk of change on the phone.

Is anyone tempted by the thought of saving $100 on the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ just by snagging an open-box unit? Let us know in the comments!

The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.

The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.

Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.

Specs

Width Height Thickness
5.86 in
148.9 mm
2.68 in
68.1 mm		 0.31 in
8 mm
5.47 oz
155g grams
  • Display:
    • 5.8-inch AMOLED display
    • 2960x1440 resolution
    • 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Dual-curve infinity display
  • Cameras:
    • 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
    • Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
    • 1.4-micron pixels
    • 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
  • Battery:
    • 3000 mAh battery
    • Non-removable
    • USB-C fast Charging
    • Qi + PMA wireless charging
  • Chips:
    • Snapdragon 835 processor
    • Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
      (varies by region)
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • microSD card slot
    • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • GS8+
    • Samsung Galaxy S8+
    • 6.2-inch AMOLED display
    • 3500mAh battery
    • 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
      159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
    • 6.10 oz / 73g