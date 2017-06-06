A nice discount on a great phone.
There are legitimate questions surrounding whether or not you should go with a U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8, but for those who are all-in on the unlocked bandwagon this is a great deal. Just a week after the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale, Best Buy is already offering "open-box excellent" condition Galaxy S8s for nearly $100 off — setting you back just $637.99. The open-box Galaxy S8+ is $725.99, also nearly $100 off.
What does "open-box excellent" mean? Well, Best Buy describes it as "Product looks brand new and includes all original parts and accessories." That means we're basically talking about phones that were purchased (perhaps as a gift), and then returned within their return window. Since Best Buy can't technically sell it as "new" anymore, it has to drop the price and sell as an open-box deal — even though the phone shows no signs of use.
This is effectively a brand new phone for nearly $100 off.
There are apparently enough of these open-box models that Best Buy is even selling them online, so you don't have to go to a local store and hunt down the deal. Rather than the free two-day shipping that Best Buy offers on its new products, these open-box units are free "standard" shipping — but hey, you're also saving a good chunk of change on the phone.
Is anyone tempted by the thought of saving $100 on the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ just by snagging an open-box unit? Let us know in the comments!
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Reader comments
Best Buy already offering open-box unlocked Galaxy S8 for $638, GS8+ for $726
Solid deal. If only they were better with updates for the unlocked models.
Area the bootloaders locked on these?
No
Didn't take long for people to realize the phone is garbage and return it.
No...Apple troll...No
Not an apple troll, the S8 looks like ass with the soap bar look and idiotic curved glass screen, this coming from a S7 owner, Samsung lost the plot. Now they have plans to bring to market the legendary Note line of devices "the Note 4 was the best phone Samsung ever made" with the ginormous "no one wants a tablet in their pant pocket" Note 8 with that same idiotic design and curved glass.
Do you mean Note3 not 4
Note 4, the Note 3 does not compare to the Note 4.
Cool story bro...but again, NO
http://www.androidauthority.com/galaxy-s8-plus-daily-driver-770906/
No one cares about a site "manufacturer" sponsored article, you buying the kool-aid like everyone else.
Oh, but they DO care... 😁
Why do you keep saying Samsung devices with curved displays look like bars of soap? They don't. One could say that alot of devices taking on the shape of a rounded rectangle look like a bar of soap.
I find that the S8 and S8 plus look great, but it's unfortunate that durability is compromised with curved glass. See...those are two different things. Blame Samsung and Gorilla Glass.
The S8 looks like a cheap Chinese toy, that also has that idiotic FRAGILE curved glass screen and soap bar design look, you think I did not handle the device before making these observations.
I am not the only one who feels this way, Samsung has lost the plot.
I understand there is people like you that are Samsung fanatics just like there is Apple iCrap fanatics, that no matter what they release, be it a ****, they will praise it to high heaven, sorry, but I tell it like I see it. Now if you have girly mittens then that phone is perfect for you.
The ranting of a lunatic. And everyone here knows it. Crawl back under your bridge troll...
https://www.androidcentral.com/samsung-galaxy-s8
Sorry I am not a PAID Samsung shill.
Cool, cool, cool...
Your shtick is old now. Time for a new one.
What shtick. Sorry I do not follow herds like a sheep.
You say the same things over and over. It's either a shtick, or...nevermind.
Moving on...lol
Whatever makes you feel better
Someone will find this story useful and purchase an open box unlocked S8 or S8+. Believe it or not, not everyone that questions your comments is a Samsung fanatic.
I really hate going here, because it adds nothing to the conversation. But about your comments: They are juvenile, just like the vocabulary you use. I've never seen someone so concerned with technology and self-proclaiming how "well informed" they are all while using made up names like iCrap and Samlag to convey their thoughts. Everything you disagree with is "idiotic" and if I'm not mistaken, everyone here drinks "Kool-aid" except you. I challenge you to surprise alot of us here, ditch the trolling, and debate like a civil person.
I simply asked you why you're so set on comparing Samsung phones to a bar of soap when the design really isn't bad at all.
Sorry but I don't drink the kool-aid like some in here, wink wink.
Your comment in regards to my writing shows that I hurt your feelings, how come.
I never said anything personal against you or anyone else in here.
I have made negative comments about an ELECTRONIC device "a smartphone", but you on the other hand are making it personal, you have issues.
How about we all stop being super toxic for no real reason? You don't like the phone .. Cool! .. But if people comment on a phone YOU like then you get bothered.. So why do it to them?
Just makes no sense to be toxic and.. to be frank .. be a dick for no reason. So let's all chill. Be together -- not the same.
Toxic, really, what is it with this snow flake generation nowadays.
The fact that they have enough returns to sell them this way says something about the device. Clearly many are not happy with them and returning them for something else.
Plus 1K^
I really don't think you can decipher why people are returning it just by the fact that there are open box deals.
It really could just be all the "bonus" incentives that Samsung is offering. If you bought the device outside those slim windows you didn't get anything. If you called Samsung Support to complain, they would actually just say to return it and rebuy it.