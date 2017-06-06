A nice discount on a great phone.

There are legitimate questions surrounding whether or not you should go with a U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8, but for those who are all-in on the unlocked bandwagon this is a great deal. Just a week after the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale, Best Buy is already offering "open-box excellent" condition Galaxy S8s for nearly $100 off — setting you back just $637.99. The open-box Galaxy S8+ is $725.99, also nearly $100 off.

What does "open-box excellent" mean? Well, Best Buy describes it as "Product looks brand new and includes all original parts and accessories." That means we're basically talking about phones that were purchased (perhaps as a gift), and then returned within their return window. Since Best Buy can't technically sell it as "new" anymore, it has to drop the price and sell as an open-box deal — even though the phone shows no signs of use.

This is effectively a brand new phone for nearly $100 off.

There are apparently enough of these open-box models that Best Buy is even selling them online, so you don't have to go to a local store and hunt down the deal. Rather than the free two-day shipping that Best Buy offers on its new products, these open-box units are free "standard" shipping — but hey, you're also saving a good chunk of change on the phone.

